Hey Pandas, If You Could Choose, What Would Be Your Superpower? (Closed)

by

The first person to comment on your post chooses a side effect! Please, be appropriate, other than that, have fun!

#1

I think having huge bird wings I can fly with would be pretty cool and also very aesthetic

#2

magic with a side of super saiyan

cue my username

#3

i would probably have maybe shape shifting or weather

#4

Time travel.

#5

Be a unicorn 🦄

#6

Shape shifting. The ability to be comfortable in my own body AND be a dragon? Sign me up!

#7

Telikinesis because I don’t want to have to move to get something

#8

Touch them to let pets be alive exactly as long as their owners (pawrents).

#9

Shape shifting!!!!

#10

Infinite knowledge

#11

shapeshifting shapeshifting SHAPESHIFTING :D

#12

The ability to teleport to any point.

#13

To lucid dream every night without fear o it becoming a lucid nightmare or getting sleep paralysis.

When you’re in a lucid dream, you can experience any superpower you want. Any experience you want in general. And I think it’d be cool to be in Dishonored 1 going on a mission with Daud.

#14

Ability to enter any fictional world/teleport/ shapeshift/ being amazing at whatever I do. Idk which to choose lol

#15

The ability to just disappear

#16

Probably stop the time..

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Model Shows How Indian Disney Princesses Would Look Like, And Some Look Better Than Originals
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom Horrified After Learning School Denied Son Snack For Misbehavior, Sparks Online Debate
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
10 Best Adult Animated TV Shows
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2023
What This Guy Accidentally Sends To His Professor Has Internet In Tears, But Her Response Takes It To Next Level
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Makes You Unique? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Weird Poses Of Sleeping Cats Ended Up On Facebook Group “Comicism” To Entertain Everyone (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.