Hey Pandas, If You Could Choose, What Would Be Your Superpower? (Closed)

The first person to comment on your post chooses a side effect! Please, be appropriate, other than that, have fun!
#1
I think having huge bird wings I can fly with would be pretty cool and also very aesthetic
#2
magic with a side of super saiyan
cue my username
#3
i would probably have maybe shape shifting or weather
#4
Time travel.
#5
Be a unicorn 🦄
#6
Shape shifting. The ability to be comfortable in my own body AND be a dragon? Sign me up!
#7
Telikinesis because I don’t want to have to move to get something
#8
Touch them to let pets be alive exactly as long as their owners (pawrents).
#9
Shape shifting!!!!
#10
Infinite knowledge
#11
shapeshifting shapeshifting SHAPESHIFTING :D
#12
The ability to teleport to any point.
#13
To lucid dream every night without fear o it becoming a lucid nightmare or getting sleep paralysis.
When you’re in a lucid dream, you can experience any superpower you want. Any experience you want in general. And I think it’d be cool to be in Dishonored 1 going on a mission with Daud.
#14
Ability to enter any fictional world/teleport/ shapeshift/ being amazing at whatever I do. Idk which to choose lol
#15
The ability to just disappear
#16
Probably stop the time..
