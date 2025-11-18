Hey Pandas, How Can A Person Start Traveling Solo? (Closed)

I want to know how a person can start solo traveling to explore the world like a hero.
#1
I started out just going out for dinner or to the movies on my own and this then gave me the confidence to start travelling a little further out. I took day trips on my own and then booked an overnight stay and now I travel all over the world on my own and love every minute of it. You often bump in to other single travelers and I’ve made some great friends.
#2
when I travel solo I always have my phone with me, I text people what I will be doing on the day, at what time, and at what time I will be back, when I am back from my activities I will notify them…
So what I am trying to say, is if you want to travel solo, go book your flights, hotels and everything you will need for the travel, and give a trusted person your travel plans, so if something goes wrong, you will always know that someone is looking out for you.
#3
Go online, book a ticket, pack your pants, off you go.
#4
I travel solo all the time. I plan where I want to go, plan my route and overnight stops, load my campervan with everything I need until I can restock, make sure mine and my dogs’ paperwork is correct and off we go. I usually go for 4 weeks at a time and I have been round most of mainland Europe in my van. This year I am planning on travelling around Ireland for 4 weeks.
#5
i have traveled solo several times. what surprises people is that i am usually in a wheelchair. some people have told me that this makes me look vulnerable and a target. maybe. but i also know that i will not tolerate moves against me. i can walk and move without but it is painful. it seems scary at first but if you know where you are going and take precautions you can have a great time and meet some really wonderful people as i have done.
#6
Go to Thailand. Make sure you book a nice hostel and BAM! You will meet so many people who are doing the same thing. Thailand is a very easy, cheap, beautiful and safe place for the starting (lonely) traveler.
#7
I haven’t travelled extensively but all has been solo. The first time was scary being alone and out of your country for the first time. Just keep your wits, research, research, if it seems sketchy it is sketchy, try as best as possible to travel to safe destinations, be friendly with the reception desk, ask the taxi/reception/local street food vendor questions if needed and just remember to have fun!
#8
Get a passport. Get an international data plan. Get a ticket and go! It isn’t that hard it isn’t a mystery. But DO DOUBLE CHECK ENTRY REQUIREMENTS! It is not the airline or cruise ship etc’s responsibility to tell you what documentation you need and some plays passport is not enough.
If you’ve never gone international start with Canada or the UK. They are both close and for us Yanks takes the language worries WAY down.
Look for tours of popular attractions or locations you’ll still be on your own but sometimes it’s nice to have built in single serving friends.
Do a little reading about local culture and customs. It is easier to be friendly with the locals if you don’t alienate them right away.
Learn to say Hello, Please, Thank you and excuses me in the local language. If you’re feeling posh learn to say “do you speak English?” As well
Always… ALWAYS… Start literally any conversation in France with “Bonjour”
#9
I’m no traveller, but I aspire to be. I suggest going to a country easy to do backpacking. If you’re really new, pick an area close to your home. Your destination is really important, I suggest going to Colombia (and other countries like that where you can do backpacking) or a very tourist area.
From my research, I think Asia is a good country for more “experienced” travelers as it can be extremely overwhelming.
Good luck!
#10
This applies to solo, duo and group travel. Shut up about where you come from. Do not expect things to be done the same. Do not compare the two, esp in a way that the host county might be perceived as “less” you’re in a different place. Things will be different. That is the point! Relax. Enjoy. Learn. Worst case, you’re going home in a few days and you never have to deal with whatever you were cross with again.
#11
My advice: don’t wait. I didn’t travel solo until I was in my mid-30s because I was anxious about something I had no reason to be anxious about. All my best experiences have come from travelling. Now I find myself in my late-40s and living in an entirely different continent. My life is immesurably better and more enriched because I took the plunge to travel solo.
#12
Start by booking a trip with a tour company. You won’t be solo or alone while on the tour but you will be solo getting to and from the tour and when there is down time on the tour. If that feels comfortable to you then you are probably ready for a solo trip! Pick a country, do some research and start planning!
Follow Us