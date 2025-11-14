I Create Animal Sculptures

by

Hi! Ten months ago I published my first small ceramics here, as a beginner. Since then, I worked hard. And here is the result 10 months later. I quit Etsy and put my own shop together, and now, I’m selling ceramic animals on a regular basis. Some are already made as people purchase them, and others are commissions.

The thing I like most about this craft is not only that it gets better with time and practice, but it makes people happy. In November, a lady contacted me to have her friends’ dog made as a ceramic figurine. The dog had died, and she wanted some memory of this good boy to stay with her friend. This was so touching to me. As a dog owner myself, I felt compelled to give her the best of my creativity. Knowing that they were so happy and fond of the little porcelain dog was super rewarding. I have more stories like this, but well, it’s just the beginning of my road as a ceramic artist.

In memory of Shadow, a good boy

I Create Animal Sculptures

Sleepy ceramic fox

I Create Animal Sculptures

Ceramic daschund

I Create Animal Sculptures

Porcelain badger

I Create Animal Sculptures

Splooted corgi

I Create Animal Sculptures

Ceramic hedgehogs family

I Create Animal Sculptures

Ceramic bunny

I Create Animal Sculptures

Ceramic otter and pup

I Create Animal Sculptures

Ceramic parakeet

I Create Animal Sculptures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Tobias Funke: Master of GIFs
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2012
This Cat And Dog Love Travelling Together, And Their Pictures Are Absolutely Epic
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Empress Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Stars of Drama Series
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2023
You're the Worst
You’re the Worst: Unraveling the Darkness in ‘All About That Paper’
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2015
Artist Shows How People With Bad Eyesight See The World Without Glasses In 12 Oil Paintings (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
112 “Simple Living” Posts To Make You Appreciate Having Less
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.