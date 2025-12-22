Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry’s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Comedian Russell Brand shared some sharp rowers towards his ex-wife, pop star Katy Perry, and her recent romantic relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
While addressing a conservative crowd, Brand stated that her latest romantic chapter sat differently with him than previous ones. He clarified that he was actually fine with Perry moving on from him and dating Orlando Bloom, but it’s a different story when one a liberal politician is involved.
Russell Brand spoke about Katy Perry and her relationship with Justin Trudeau while appearing at a Turning Point USA gathering in Phoenix. The comedian, 50, brought up his former marriage to the pop star, which lasted from 2010 to 2012.
Brand acknowledged his lingering affection for Perry before pivoting toward his criticism. “Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her,” he said. “I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look.”
Brand focused directly on Perry’s current partner, the former Canadian Prime Minister, whose political views sharply contrasted with his own. He referred to Trudeau as “a globalist stooge,” according to the Daily Mail.
As Brand continued, he drew a sharp comparison between Trudeau and actor Orlando Bloom, whom Perry had also previously dated. Bloom, 48, and Perry had announced their split earlier in the year and shared a five-year-old daughter, Daisy.
Brand suggested that Bloom never provoked the same reaction from him. “I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau?” he said. “Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy.”
Netizens, for their part, poked fun at the idea of Brand reacting so strongly towards the person his ex-wife is dating today due to politics.
“Look I can’t stand Katy Perry but if Russell Brand is bothered by her relationship with Trudeau then I have no choice but to root for its success,” one commenter wrote.
Brand’s political shift has increasingly shaped his public appearances
In recent years, Brand underwent a noticeable change in his political alignment, particularly during the Covid pandemic, when he started adopting more conservative viewpoints. That shift drew criticism and scrutiny, especially as he began engaging with figures and platforms on the political right.
In March 2023, Finn McRedmond of The New Statesman, which Brand had guest-edited in 2013, described him as having melded his “trad-socialist values” with “all the suspicions and anxieties of the new American right.”
Brand later appeared at a campaign event for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., performing a comedy set in May. He went on to attend the Republican National Convention later that year, where he officially endorsed Kennedy for president.
These appearances placed Brand’s worldview in direct opposition to Trudeau’s. Trudeau led Canada’s Liberal Party and served as prime minister from 2015 to 2025, positioning himself on the left side of the political spectrum.
Perry and Trudeau went public after months of speculation, while Brand is dealing with legal troubles
Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together in late July, when they dined at Montreal restaurant Le Violon. Their outing sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, which continued for months.
Earlier this month, the pair went Instagram official. On December 4, Trudeau reposted a photo of himself and Perry alongside former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida, signaling their relationship publicly.
Both entered the romance following significant personal changes. Perry and Bloom split earlier this year. Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire, on the other hand, announced their separation in 2023.
A source told People in October that Trudeau was thriving in the relationship. “Stresses are greatly diminished,” the insider said. “And he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything.”
“His life is much improved, and his relationship with Katy has had a lot to do with it,” the source added, noting that Trudeau had experienced major upheavals both politically and personally in recent years.
Brand, for his part, has been facing a difficult period of his own. He had been charged in England with five counts related to serious allegations involving four women.
Brand stated that he “absolutely refutes” the claims and was scheduled to stand trial in June 2026.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Russell Brand’s comments about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau on social media
