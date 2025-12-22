Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry’s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

by

Comedian Russell Brand shared some sharp rowers towards his ex-wife, pop star Katy Perry, and her recent romantic relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While addressing a conservative crowd, Brand stated that her latest romantic chapter sat differently with him than previous ones. He clarified that he was actually fine with Perry moving on from him and dating Orlando Bloom, but it’s a different story when one a liberal politician is involved.

Brand addressed Perry’s relationship while speaking to a conservative audience

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: Right Side Broadcasting Network

Russell Brand spoke about Katy Perry and her relationship with Justin Trudeau while appearing at a Turning Point USA gathering in Phoenix. The comedian, 50, brought up his former marriage to the pop star, which lasted from 2010 to 2012.

Brand acknowledged his lingering affection for Perry before pivoting toward his criticism. “Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her,” he said. “I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look.”

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: Right Side Broadcasting Network

Brand focused directly on Perry’s current partner, the former Canadian Prime Minister, whose political views sharply contrasted with his own. He referred to Trudeau as “a globalist stooge,” according to the Daily Mail.

As Brand continued, he drew a sharp comparison between Trudeau and actor Orlando Bloom, whom Perry had also previously dated. Bloom, 48, and Perry had announced their split earlier in the year and shared a five-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: JamieBonkiewicz

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Brand suggested that Bloom never provoked the same reaction from him. “I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau?” he said. “Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy.”

Netizens, for their part, poked fun at the idea of Brand reacting so strongly towards the person his ex-wife is dating today due to politics.

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: CampCounsellor

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

“Look I can’t stand Katy Perry but if Russell Brand is bothered by her relationship with Trudeau then I have no choice but to root for its success,” one commenter wrote.

Brand’s political shift has increasingly shaped his public appearances

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: russellbrand

In recent years, Brand underwent a noticeable change in his political alignment, particularly during the Covid pandemic, when he started adopting more conservative viewpoints. That shift drew criticism and scrutiny, especially as he began engaging with figures and platforms on the political right.

In March 2023, Finn McRedmond of The New Statesman, which Brand had guest-edited in 2013, described him as having melded his “trad-socialist values” with “all the suspicions and anxieties of the new American right.”

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: jbh2175

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: f4irlyregional

Brand later appeared at a campaign event for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., performing a comedy set in May. He went on to attend the Republican National Convention later that year, where he officially endorsed Kennedy for president.

These appearances placed Brand’s worldview in direct opposition to Trudeau’s. Trudeau led Canada’s Liberal Party and served as prime minister from 2015 to 2025, positioning himself on the left side of the political spectrum.

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images

Perry and Trudeau went public after months of speculation, while Brand is dealing with legal troubles

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: katyperry

Perry and Trudeau were first spotted together in late July, when they dined at Montreal restaurant Le Violon. Their outing sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, which continued for months.

Earlier this month, the pair went Instagram official. On December 4, Trudeau reposted a photo of himself and Perry alongside former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida, signaling their relationship publicly.

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: katyperry

Both entered the romance following significant personal changes. Perry and Bloom split earlier this year. Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire, on the other hand, announced their separation in 2023.

A source told People in October that Trudeau was thriving in the relationship. “Stresses are greatly diminished,” the insider said. “And he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything.”

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“His life is much improved, and his relationship with Katy has had a lot to do with it,” the source added, noting that Trudeau had experienced major upheavals both politically and personally in recent years.

Brand, for his part, has been facing a difficult period of his own. He had been charged in England with five counts related to serious allegations involving four women.

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Brand stated that he “absolutely refutes” the claims and was scheduled to stand trial in June 2026.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Russell Brand’s comments about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau on social media

Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau
Russell Brand Has Bitter Reaction To Ex-Wife Katy Perry&#8217;s New Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Unbelievably Cursed Spongebob Frames (18 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Renovation Island
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2020
Hey Pandas, Tell Me If You Have A Pet And If You Do, Then Tell Me About A Time When They Were The Most Mischievous?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Thinking About A Tattoo? These 35 Pics Show How Tattoos Age Over Time
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Things That Super Rich People Actually Spend Their Money On, As Shared By People Who’ve Worked For Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“He Pays For No Bills”: Stepdad Gets Treated Exactly How He Treated Stepdaughter
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025