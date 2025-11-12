I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

by

My name is Dale Forward and I’m the artist behind DF Art. I have been drawing for over 15 years and loves drawing dark fantasy pieces. I like to draw, sometimes so much that I get blisters on my fingers and my arm goes numb. I like the process of a drawing and then watching the different reactions of others to the finished work.

I’m inspired by classical artists like Van Gogh and Da Vinci as well as modern cartoons like Adventure Time and Spongebob. I like trying to work with new ideas every time I draw so that when I want to make a really nice piece I can fall back on the basic stuff if I run out of ideas.

More info: dfart.bigcartel.com | Facebook | Instagram | dfart2287.tumblr.com

#1

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#2

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#3

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#4

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#5

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#6

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#7

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#8

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#9

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#10

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#11

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#12

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#13

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#14

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#15

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#16

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#17

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

#18

I Draw Intricate Dark Fantasy Drawings Inspired By Classical Artists And Modern Cartoons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
New Theory Says That SpongeBob is a God: Do We Buy This?
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2019
68 Geode Sweets That Are Too Pretty To Eat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
84 Of The Creepiest Things People Ever Saw On Reddit
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
A Good Times Animated Reboot is Happening at Netflix
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2020
Whatever Happened to Mathieu Kassovitz?
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2020
Why The Doctor and The Master Are The Ultimate Frenemies
3 min read
May, 30, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.