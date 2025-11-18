This Instagram Page With More Than 676K Followers Shares 30 Of The Best B&W Pics

The Street Photographers Foundation is proud to announce the “Street Photographers Foundation Awards 2023 – BLACK & WHITE,” a prestigious competition celebrating the art of black and white street photography.

This contest aims to shine a spotlight on the raw beauty and storytelling power of monochrome photography within the urban landscape. Open to both emerging talents and seasoned professionals, the competition offers a grand prize of €1000 for the first-place winner, highlighting the foundation’s commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in the field.

This initiative is not just about recognizing outstanding work but also about encouraging photographers to explore the depths of street photography, pushing the boundaries of this timeless medium. Therefore, today’s post features some of the best past photographs posted on The Street Photographers Foundation’s Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

Photo by Christopher Gunson.

#2

Photo by Flavio Franja.

#3

Photo by Akbar Mehrinezhad.

#4

Photo by Shriyash Kanekar .

#5

Photo by Rafa Borges.

#6

Photo by Julie Hamlin.

#7

Photo by Stephan Bordy.

#8

Photo by Inge Morath.

#9

Photo by Shirley Baker.

#10

Photo by Eolo Perfido.

#11

Photo by Dagan.

#12

Photo by Jean Pierre Laffont.

#13

Photo by Frank Azine.

#14

Photo by Paul Bijsterbosch.

#15

Photo by Adam Miller.

#16

Photo by Ray H. Mercado.

#17

Photo by Bjorn Moerman.
.

#18

Photo by Bet Gardy.

#19

Photo by Pınar Ergül.

#20

Photo by Arek Rataj.

#21

Photo by Nesam Keshavarz.

#22

Photo by Lukas Najman.

#23

Photo by Ramazan Cirakoglu.

#24

Photo by Rodney Smith.

#25

Photo by Life.

#26

Photo by Dominic Dähncke.

#27

Photo by Robert Doisneau.

#28

Photo by Frank Horvat.

#29

Photo by Paul Reid.

#30

Photo by Ian MColm.

