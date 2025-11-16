“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

“You are the moose in the clearing and the moosehead on the wall. You are the rapids, the propeller, the kerosene lamp. You are the dust that coats the roadside berries. But not only that. You are the two boys with pails walking along that road, and one of them, the taller one minus the straw hat, is me.”
Billy Collins dedicated these lines to the one and only Canada. A land filled with myth, politeness, and rivers of maple syrup cascading down into the mouths of various travelers and locals alike. One Facebook group, named Meanwhile in Canada, shares the witty, the silly, and the outright hilarious memes that define the country.
#1
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#2
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#3
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#4
In other countries, they have an elf on a shelf. In Canada, we have:
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#5
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#6
#7
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#8
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#9
Two Canadians die and end up in Hell. Satan decides to pay them a visit, so he walks into their room and sees them talking and laughing. Confused, he asks them why they’re happy.
They tell him, “Well, we’re so sick of the cold where we’re from, and this place is nice and toasty.”
Satan, annoyed, storms away and goes to Hell’s boiler room, where he turns up the temperature.
He goes back to the Canadians’ room, along the way being begged by all sorts of people to put the heating back down. He enters the room to see the Canadians having a barbecue. Furiously, he asks them what they’re doing.
“Well, we can’t pass up this wonderful weather without getting out the barbecue!”
Satan realizes he’s been doing the wrong thing. He goes to the boiler room and turns it down until it’s at a colder temperature than ever seen on earth.
He knows he’s won now, so he goes back to the Canadians’ room, only to see them jumping up and down in excitement. He shouts at them in fury, “WHY ARE YOU STILL HAPPY?!?!?!”
They look at him and shout at the same time, “Hell froze over! That means the Leafs won!”
#10
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#11
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#12
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#13
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#14
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#15
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#16
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#17
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#18
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#19
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#20
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#21
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#22
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#23
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#24
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#25
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#26
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#27
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#28
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#29
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#30
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#31
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#32
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#33
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#34
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#35
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#36
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#37
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#38
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#39
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#40
Meanwhile, in Winnipeg…
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#41
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#42
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#43
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#44
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#45
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#46
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#47
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#48
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#49
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
#50
Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes
