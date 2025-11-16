“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

by

“You are the moose in the clearing and the moosehead on the wall. You are the rapids, the propeller, the kerosene lamp. You are the dust that coats the roadside berries. But not only that. You are the two boys with pails walking along that road, and one of them, the taller one minus the straw hat, is me.” 

Billy Collins dedicated these lines to the one and only Canada. A land filled with myth, politeness, and rivers of maple syrup cascading down into the mouths of various travelers and locals alike. One Facebook group, named Meanwhile in Canada, shares the witty, the silly, and the outright hilarious memes that define the country. 

Dear Pandarandas, please feel free to fill yer boots with this wondrous collection of funny-haha pictures, upvote your favorites, and leave some comments, because why not, eh? And if you’re craving more, here’s another article, and since we’re feeling generous, another here. 

#1

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#2

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#3

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#4

In other countries, they have an elf on a shelf. In Canada, we have:

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#5

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#6

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

#7

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#8

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#9

Two Canadians die and end up in Hell. Satan decides to pay them a visit, so he walks into their room and sees them talking and laughing. Confused, he asks them why they’re happy.
They tell him, “Well, we’re so sick of the cold where we’re from, and this place is nice and toasty.”
Satan, annoyed, storms away and goes to Hell’s boiler room, where he turns up the temperature.
He goes back to the Canadians’ room, along the way being begged by all sorts of people to put the heating back down. He enters the room to see the Canadians having a barbecue. Furiously, he asks them what they’re doing.
“Well, we can’t pass up this wonderful weather without getting out the barbecue!”
Satan realizes he’s been doing the wrong thing. He goes to the boiler room and turns it down until it’s at a colder temperature than ever seen on earth.
He knows he’s won now, so he goes back to the Canadians’ room, only to see them jumping up and down in excitement. He shouts at them in fury, “WHY ARE YOU STILL HAPPY?!?!?!”
They look at him and shout at the same time, “Hell froze over! That means the Leafs won!”

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

#10

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#11

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#12

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#13

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#14

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#15

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#16

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#17

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#18

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#19

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#20

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#21

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#22

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#23

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#24

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#25

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#26

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#27

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#28

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#29

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#30

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#31

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#32

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#33

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#34

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#35

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#36

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#37

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#38

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#39

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#40

Meanwhile, in Winnipeg…

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#41

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#42

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#43

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#44

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#45

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#46

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#47

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#48

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#49

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

#50

“Meanwhile In Canada”: 50 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Country

Image source: meanwhile-in-canada-memes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Friend Visited Our Exhibition And Channeled Our Cat Paintings Perfectly
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Illustrated My Tiny-Eared Black Cat As An Adorable Ancient Hero, The Earless Wanderer (12 Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
The ‘Today Years Old’ Social Media Project Shares Cool Facts, And Here Are 50 Of The Very Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Someone Asks People To Share The Most Terrifying Thing They’ve Seen, Man Shares What It Feels Like To Be Murdered
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Doctor Who Season 12
Do You Believe This New Doctor Who Theory about Brendan?
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2020
Dark Angel TV Show
Are We Ever Going to see a Dark Angel Reboot?
3 min read
May, 11, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.