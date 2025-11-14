People Are Revealing The Absolute Worst Things Their Bosses Said To Them (36 Tweets)

Having a boss that cares about you is the best. Encouraging your personal and professional development, making you feel like a valuable member of the team, even saying a simple “thank you” really contributes to job satisfaction.

Sometimes, however, it feels like this boss doesn’t even exist. Like they’re just a fictional character, created by some business management faculty to trick students into joining the workforce.

Take this viral thread for example.

It started with a tweet by comedian Kevin McCaffrey. In it, McCaffrey recalled the time when he told his manager that his grandma had died before a double shift he was scheduled for. Their response? “Can you just work one shift?”

As the tweet blew up, people started replying with baffling phrases they heard from bosses themselves. Below are some of the most delirious ones.

#1

Image source: ctophera

#2

Image source: livinonthefence

#3

Image source: MorganCerese

#4

Image source: JeannieM28

#5

Image source: MaggieMcMiller

#6

Image source: branelson

#7

Image source: enicolehillard

#8

Image source: ZachDobsonPhoto

#9

Image source: AshleyB030685

#10

Image source: HunkaMunkaMA

#11

Image source: moshpitmagic

#12

Image source: BenBlankley

#13

Image source: swampshark2

#14

Image source: boobs_radley69

#15

Image source: WizardDaze

#16

Image source: Canoe747

#17

Image source: JJbothwell

#18

Image source: canadaddi

#19

Image source: nichie2379

#20

Image source: PsychGuernica

#21

Image source: Dale_Vorreyer

#22

Image source: ruffletheanimal

#23

Image source: mayfaircrossing

#24

Image source: crandallgold

#25

Image source: Xev_Kismet

#26

Image source: undercon666

#27

Image source: Mommyboyshortz

#28

Image source: RTonyG32

#29

Image source: ivicaf

#30

Image source: touchofglitzmn

#31

Image source: Secretoriginz

#32

Image source: lilianangelina_

#33

Image source: jynxjynxed

#34

Image source: whittery27

#35

Image source: Darrenlapointe

#36

Image source: NizzzleOn

