35 Informative Maps People Shared On This Group That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (New Pics)

Where would you start if you were looking for a treasure? Well, from what we learned in Jumanji, we probably need a map. In fact, maps, the precious representation of information, are key to so many secrets of the world, whether it’s the Earth, our history, politics, sociology, or anything, really.

Thanks to this corner of Reddit known for being the ultimate destination for fans of cartography, we can devour an endless variety of maps that all differ in information, style, size and other features. With 1.8 million members of the community, it’s now turning into one of those Reddit powerhouses that gives the best of online content.

Scroll down through the new batch of maps below and after you’re done, be sure to share our previous posts with the most unique and informative diagrammatic representations you may not have even known existed, here, here and here.

#1 The Baltic Way. On 23 August 1989, Two Million People Joined Their Hands To Form A Human Chain Spanning 675.5 Km Across The Three Baltic States. The Protest Was Against The Soviet Occupation, And To Support The Independence Movements Of The Three States

Image source: RepublicOfEurope

#2 “Head North, Young Man…”

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#3 Cyclist Recreates Nirvana’s “Nevermind” Album Cover

Image source: TRiskProduction

#4 Topography Of China

Image source: MeronDC

#5 All Roads Lead To Rome. This Map Is Visualises The Famous Roads Built By The Roman Empire

Image source: symmy546

#6 Atheists Are Prohibited From Holding Public Office In 8 US States

Image source: clayagds99

#7 The Topography Of Ukraine

Image source: boytutoy

#8 Map Showing Netherland’s Progress In Flood Management (Source: Earthmagazine)

Image source: WildestEconomist

#9 Is Escape A Crime?

Image source: Mmaps_interlude

#10 All The Countries That Have Gained Independence From Great Britain

Image source: yeetice

#11 Beavers In Europe, 1900 And 2021

Image source: Mackelowsky

#12 Most Popular Language On Duolingo

Image source: Coldcomplex1

#13 Countries With A Higher Life Expectancy Than The United States

Image source: burgerking_foot

#14 The New Longest Possible Train Journey In The World

Image source: htGoSEVe

#15 The Red Part Contains More People Than The Blue Put Together

Image source: AndoMacster

#16 Russian Military Build-Up Around Ukraine

Image source: swearcoat

#17 A Map Visualizing The Armenian Genocide – Started 106 Years Ago

Image source: roiaumedejherusalem

#18 World Map, But It’s Centered On Buenos Aires, Argentina

Image source: burgerking_foot

#19 London’s Piccadilly Tube Station. Piccadilly Circus Is A Road Junction And Public Space Of London’s West End In The City Of Westminster. It Was Built In 1819 To Connect Regent Street With Piccadilly

Image source: 5igorsk

#20 Countries That Have, Or Have Had, Openly Gay Heads Of Government

Image source: Porodicnostablo

#21 This Is A Really Fascinating Map. Languages Of Europe Around 600 Ad

Image source: _Hydrohomie_

#22 World Map According To China In 1799

Image source: imrahul08

#23 US States In Which Homosexuality Was Illegal From 1962 To 2012

Image source: Mackelowsky

#24 Map Of The 2191 Meter Deep Krubera Cave. The Deepest Known Cave System In The World

Image source: bacs05rc

#25 This Is The Farthest Place On Earth From Any Ocean

Image source: MeronDC

#26 % Of Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Country

Image source: adorn_mapper

#27 Map For Halloween – Every Castle In Europe

Image source: Spatial_Overlay

#28 Most Obese Countries

Image source: No-Ad7595

#29 Age Of Women At Birth Of Their First Child (Europe)

Image source: Quiet-Luck

#30 School Shootings In Europe Since 2010

Image source: Nic0487

#31 Map Presenting Coldest Temperatures Ever Measured In Celcius…

Image source: Jazzlike-Power-7959

#32 Piracy In The 21st Century

Image source: shashsainik

#33 Grading System In Europe

Image source: vladgrinch

#34 Most Frequent Causes Of Deaths For 50 To 69-Year-Olds. @realworldmaps

Image source: Realworldmaps

#35 Eu Countries Pushing To Label Nuclear Power As Green Energy

Image source: PepperBlues

