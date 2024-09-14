Dwayne Johnson’s Most Underrated Role Is This Action Comedy With 70% on Rotten Tomatoes

21 years after its release, one of Dwayne Johnson’s most underrated roles finally gets the attention it deserves. Today, with his films grossing over $12.5 billion worldwide, Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. His larger-than-life presence has seen him star in several blockbuster franchises.
However, like many actors, beyond his famous high-profile action, back-to-back, successful roles, a few roles were eclipsed by the success of films before or after them. This 2003 action comedy may have been a Box Office disappointment, but it has a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Rundown, with Dwayne Johnson displaying his action-hero prowess and comedic talents, deserves recognition as one of his most underrated performances.
What is The Rundown Movie About?
The Rundown’s premise is fairly straightforward but full of vibrant action sequences and humorous interactions. Dwayne Johnson‘s character, Beck, is introduced early in the movie as a bounty hunter (a retrieval expert). As much as the job has paid his bills, Beck wants to quit. After a nightclub championship ring retrieval is sabotaged, he informs his boss, Billy Walker, that he wants to quit. Billy Walker offers him one last job to pay him enough to start a new life. The job is to retrieve Billy Walker’s treasure-hunting slacker son, Travis Walker, from a local mining town in Brazil and bring him home.
Although initially thought of as an easy job, Travis Walker has no intention of returning to the United States. Additionally, he’s found an ancient, missing golden artifact known as “The Devil’s Cat.” Although Travis’s boss, Cornelius Hatcher, a corrupt mining magnate, initially gave Beck his blessings to “retrieve” Travis, Cornelius Hatcher reneges when he discovers Travis’s knowledge of the artifact.
Besides dealing with an uncooperative Travis, Beck has to fight through Cornelius Hatcher’s Men. The Brazilian jungle of El Dorado also fights back when a fleeing Beck and Travis encounter a troop of monkeys and are caught by a local resistance group. With their lives on the line, Beck and Travis must navigate the dangerous terrain, escape ruthless pursuers, and outwit Cornelius Hatcher.
The Rundown’s Talented Cast
While Dwayne Johnson carries the movie with ease, the supporting cast plays a crucial role in making The Rundown a memorable success. Actor Seann William Scott joined the cast as Travis Walker. Scott, known for his comedic roles, adds another layer of humor to the film. He complimented Dwayne Johnson’s action sequences with comedic exchanges. The buddy dynamic between the tough-as-nails beck and the carefree Travis drives much of The Rundown’s humor.
Even Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Walken wasn’t left out of the action. Walken joined the cast as its primary antagonist, delivering a delightful eccentric performance as the villainous Cornelius Bernard. Christopher Walken’s unique approach to villainy brings an added layer of fun to The Rundown. It helped balance the intensity of the action with absurd humor. Another recognizable face in The Rundown is actress Rosario Dawson. The actress played the local bartender, Mariana, who’s secretly the rebel leader. Arnold Schwarzenegger also made an uncredited cameo in The Rundown as a bar patron.
Why The Rundown Remained Underrated for Decades
The Rundown received a respectable 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and was praised for its action-comedy balance. However, The Rundown never gained the same level of notoriety as many other Dwayne Johnson films because of several contributing factors. Released in 2003, The Rundown was one of Johnson’s earliest films; at that time, he was still transitioning from professional wrestling to full-time acting. While “The Rock” fans were excited to see him land new roles on the big screen, Dwayne Johnson hadn’t yet achieved the mainstream star power that came with later films.
Then, there’s the obvious shadowing it suffered from the success of Dwayne Johnson’s first lead role a year before. Johnson starred as Mathayus/The Scorpion King in the 2002 Box Office hit The Scorpion King. It was a role he reprised from his 2001 film debut, The Mummy Returns. Film audiences had come to know “The Rock” in a serious role as The Scorpion King. Audiences weren’t enthused to see him star in an action-comedy the next year.
Also, in 2003, the action-comedy genre was highly competitive. The year saw the release of popular action-comedy movies such as Bad Boys II, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Johnny English, and Shanghai Knights. The Rundown, while fun and engaging, didn’t have the franchise appeal or built-in audience, causing it to be somewhat overshadowed. Thankfully, two decades later, critics who reappraised The Rundown noted its enjoyable blend of humor, action, and charismatic performances from the lead actors. The Rundown has aged well, with many modern viewers appreciating its lighthearted tone and the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Seann William Scott. While The Rundown is Dwayne Johnson’s most underrated role, this other movie could just as well be his best.
Follow Us