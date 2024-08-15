Why Did Snape Kill Dumbledore? Understanding the Plot Twist

Severus Snape killing Albus Dumbledore was a critical moment in the Harry Potter series, marking a turning point in its plot. The Hogwarts Headmaster was killed in the sixth installment, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, in the Harry Potter book and film series. Unarguably, Dumbledore was one of Harry Potter’s most beloved and revered characters. As Hogwarts’ Headmaster, Dumbledore was among the most famous and powerful wizards ever.
Unsurprisingly, Snape’s killing of Dumbledore shocked readers and viewers alike, leaving them grappling with many questions. Arguably, the most perplexing among these was why Snape, a character already shrouded in suspicion and mystery, killed Dumbledore. The real answer to the question is as complex as the characters themselves, interwoven with themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and a countermove against the dark forces of Lord Voldemort.
Voldemort’s Secret Mission for Draco Malfoy
Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) had grown increasingly disappointed in the Malfoys. Towards the end of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) accidentally drops the bottled prophecy. It happens during the fight between the Order of the Phoenix members and Death Eaters at the Department of Mysteries. Voldemort is temporarily defeated after the duel with Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) and his failure to fully possess Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) body.
With Lucius Malfoy incarcerated at Azkaban after his arrest at the Ministry of Magic, Voldemort chooses his son, Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), for a secret mission at Hogwarts at the beginning of The Half-Blood Prince. The mission to kill Albus Dumbledore was clearly a form of punishment for the Malfoys’ failures. If the young Draco Malfoy somehow successfully kills Dumbledore, Voldemort will kill Draco to possess the Elder Wand. If Draco Malfoy failed, his punishment would be death—a befitting punishment for the Malfoys.
Severus Snape & Narcissa Malfoy’s Unbreakable Vow: A Promise Bound in Blood
One of the critical elements leading to Dumbledore’s death is Severus Snape’s (Alan Rickman) involvement in the Unbreakable Vow. The Unbreakable Vow is a magical contract that binds the participants to fulfill their promises, with death being the consequence of failure. In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, readers/audiences learn that Snape makes a vow to Narcissa Malfoy (Helen McCrory), Draco Malfoy’s mother.
In the scene, Narcissa Malfoy and her sister, Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter), Draco’s aunt, visit Snape. Narcissa, desperate to protect her son, sought Snape’s help. She feared Draco would be unable to complete Voldemort’s deadly task to kill Dumbledore. Snape, wanting to gain the confidence of the Death Eaters, makes an Unbreakable Vow with Narcissa to not only protect Draco Malfoy, but to help him complete the task if Malfoy fails.
A Weakened & Dying Dumbledore Set the Stage for His Death
In The Half-Blood Prince, Dumbledore had been severely weakened by a curse placed on Marvolo Gaunt’s ring, one of Voldemort’s Horcruxes, Dumbledore wore. The ring originally belonged to Tom Riddle’s maternal grandfather, Marvolo Gaunt. The curse was slowly killing Dumbledore, a fact that he kept hidden from most but not from Severus Snape.
Why Severus Snape Killed Albus Dumbledore
It wasn’t until the final chapter/installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 that readers/audiences learned about Dumbledore and Snape’s true intentions. When Severus Snape discovered and told Dumbledore that the curse caused by wearing Marvolo Gaunt’s ring was irreversible, the two men had a private discussion that set the stage for future events. Dumbledore, understanding his death was inevitable and imminent, saw an opportunity to use his demise as a strategic move in the war against Voldemort.
By orchestrating his death at Snape’s hands, Dumbledore ensured several critical outcomes. First, he protected Draco Malfoy, who, despite his bravado, was still a child forced into a position far beyond his maturity. Also, Dumbledore’s death at the hands of Snape would supposedly elevate Snape’s status within the Death Eaters, securing his position as a trusted member of Voldemort’s inner circle. A position that would ultimately aid Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in their battle against Voldemort.
Albus Dumbledore’s Death
The actual moment of Dumbledore’s death is one of the most emotionally charged scenes in the Harry Potter series. As Harry Potter watches, paralyzed by Dumbledore’s spell, Snape approaches the weakened Headmaster. Dumbledore’s final words to Snape, “Severus…please,” are often interpreted as a plea for mercy. However, they are, in fact, a final request for Snape to carry out the plan they had agreed upon.
With a heavy heart, Snape kills Dumbledore. The act is swift and merciful, sparing Dumbledore from the agonizing death that the curse on the Horcrux ring would have eventually inflicted. In that moment, Snape’s true character is revealed—not as a traitor, but as a man burdened with an impossible task, fulfilling a promise made out of loyalty and love.
Snape's actions, including the killing of Dumbledore, were all part of a larger plan to protect Harry and to bring about Voldemort's downfall. His willingness to shoulder the burden of this heinous act, knowing that he would be vilified for it, underscores the depth of his commitment and the complexity of his character.
