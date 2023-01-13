The Four Houses In Harry Potter

Have you ever thought, “Hey, is there a way to sort these characters of a novel or a movie by a common denominator?” Have you sometimes said to yourself, “Wow, this character and that character had a lot in common? How great it would be if the story just gave them a connection so that we could relate them to one another more!”
Then, you, my friend, need not worry, as authors sometimes do that. And what better examples of works of art could we provide you apart from Harry Potter and Game of Thrones?
Today, we will learn more about the houses in Harry Potter: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. We will get to know more about their symbols, their philosophies, their ways, and their role in the Harry Potter franchise. So if you feel like being out of the loop because you do not recognize these houses or just know them by name, then this article is for you!
Gryffindor
Gryffindor is the house of the brave, the valiant, and the undaunting, and it is evident from their desired traits, namely bravery, chivalry, courage, daring, determination, and nerve. Their brave characteristic is also represented in their emblem, which is a lion on a red background. They also symbolize the element of fire (the other houses also represent a certain element).
Their founder, Godric Gryffindor, sent out a lot of troops for Dumbledore and the Order of the Phoenix, as they were regarded as the brave clan or the soldier factory clan. They conflict with a house they consider to be their rival – Slytherin.
It is the most recognizable house in the Harry Potter franchise, particularly because its eponym, Harry Potter, is from this house. Other notable members include Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Albus Dumbledore.
Hufflepuff
The house of Hufflepuff valued loyalty and hard work above all. They are generally inclusive, and their values are fairness, hard-working, just, loyalty, modesty, and patience. This house is more on the liberal side of things, in contrast to Gryffindor. Helga Hufflepuff is its founder.
Their house emblem featured a badger on a yellow background, in which one can make up images of leaves. The badger’s colors, black and yellow, are the house’s representative colors. Yellow can also represent wheat, while black represents the soil, pointing out that Hufflepuff represents the element of earth. Their down-to-earth and friendly attitude made them produce the least number of dark wizards in total. They also get into rivalries rarely.
Notable Hufflepuffs were Pomona Sprout, Zacharias Smith, and Silvanus Kettleburn.
Ravenclaw
Rowena Ravenclaw established this house based on intelligence and wisdom. The house’s values are acceptance, creativity, intelligence, learning, wisdom, and wit. They are more on the abstract side than the Hufflepuffs.
Their emblem is composed of a bronze eagle with its wings curved high up on a blue background. The colors of the two objects have become the house’s representative colors. Being represented by a bird, its corresponding element is air.
Like the Hufflepuffs, the Ravenclaws are often peace-loving and also gets rarely into rivalries. However, during the Quidditch tournaments, these two houses would side with Gryffindor. Notable Ravenclaws include Cho Chang, Filius Flitwick, and Theodore. Hermione Granger was considered by the Sorting Hat in this house because of her intelligence but she sent her to Gryffindor instead.
Slytherin
The house Slytherin was founded by Salazar Slytherin with values based on self-determination. These values are ambition, cunning, determination, pride, resourcefulness, and self-preservation, which can clash with the Gryffindor values sometimes, leading to the rivalry between the two houses.
Their emblem is composed of a twirled silver snake on a green wavy background. The colors of which are also their representative colors. The snake, being a water animal, hints at their representation of the water element.
This house is more on the conservative side of things, most notably in their preference for their members to come from pure-blood origins only. This also clashed with the values of the more inclusive houses like Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.
Slytherin was characterized to be the most antagonistic of the houses, but its members were very self-centered and less impulsive. Lord Voldemort and Tom Riddle were from this house alongside Severus Snape.