I Love Finding Bicycles Everywhere

I am Berlin based Indian artist, illustrator and storyteller, last week while working on a technical drawing of a “bicycle wheel” I saw the form of a bicycle in the dawing instruments, so I arranged it a little and took some photographs. Later I added a few more elements to it digitally and then I made another one with things from my work table, this time I added a human figure to it, and then another one from the things in the tool box ….and then another one…. so in the last four days every corner of my house has been raided to find things that can be turned into bicycles….to the extent that my wife’s a little annoyed. Here are some of the outcome of this indulgence.

More info: Instagram

#1 Velodrom

#2 Bmx

#3 Fun

#4 The Handworkers Bike

#5 Swiss Knife

#6 Cups, Spoons And Fork

#7 Nail Clipper, Safety Pins Etc.

#8 I “Saw” A Bike

#9 Wood Work

#10 Finally The Fridge Was Raided.

#11 This Is Where It All Started

Patrick Penrose
