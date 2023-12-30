The Irrational Cast: Who Stars in the Crime Procedural Series?

One of NBC’s TV shows that premiered in 2023 and was greenlit for a second season is The Irrational. The Arika Mittman-created procedural crime drama premiered on NBC on September 25, 2023, and is still available for streaming on Peacock. Having stepped away from playing police detective Joe West in The Flash television series, Jesse L. Martin leads the cast of The Irrational as a behavioral scientist.
The Irrational TV series is based on Dan Ariely’s 2008 non-fiction book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions. So far, the 8-episode season 1 revolved around Jesse L. Martin’s character and using his knowledge to help solve cases. These are the top cast of the NBC procedural crime drama series The Irrational.
Jesse L. Martin as Professor Alec Mercer
Besides playing the lead character on the show, Jesse L. Martin is also The Irrational‘s producer. Cast as Professor Alec Mercer, Martin excellently portrays the character’s personality. Professor Alec Mercer is often called to help solve criminal cases by providing insights into human psychology. Professor Mercer bases his theory on the fact that although humans behave irrationally, they often do so predictably. Jesse L. Martin has earned a reputation for playing police detective on television. Besides playing Captain Joe West in all 9 seasons of The Flash, Jesse L. Martin played Detective Edward “Ed” Green in Law & Order (1999–2008) and its two spin-off shows.
Maahra Hill as Marisa Clark
The Ohio-born actress Maahra Hill was cast as Marisa Clark in The Irrational TV series. She plays the ex-wife of Jesse L. Martin’s character. Although they share a past, Marisa Clark (who’s an FBI agent) often teams up with Alec Mercer to solve high-stake cases. Maahra Hill has made several guest appearances in notable TV shows like Jane the Virgin (2016), How to Get Away with Murder (2019), and The L Word: Generation Q (2020). However, Hill’s most notable credit has been playing Delilah Connolly in Delilah (2021).
Travina Springer as Kylie
In The Irrational, fast-rising actress Travina Springer plays Alec Mercer’s younger sister, Kylie. As a sibling, Kylie is instrumental in helping Mercer cope with the trauma from his past. The behavioral psychologist was a victim of a church bombing. Travina Springer is known for her roles and performances as Danielle in The New Shade of Black (2016), Tyesha in Ms. Marvel (2022), and To Live and Die and Live (2023).
Arash DeMaxi as Rizwan
As a professor of behavioral psychology, Alec Mercer has several students he teaches/taught. One that stands out is Rizwan, a grad student of the professor. Rizwan’s highlight in The Irrational Season 1 was in episode 3 (“The Barnum Effect”). Rizwan assisted Alec Mercer and his ex-wife, Marisa Clark, in investigating and solving a plane crash case. Actor Arash DeMaxi plays Rizwan’s character. Although he made his on-screen debut in 2017, The Irrational has been his most prominent performance as an actor. However, in the past, he guest-starred in single episodes of popular TV shows Chicago Med (2021), New Amsterdam (2021), The Equalizer (2021), and The Blacklist (2022). Arash DeMaxi also appeared in the short-lived Partner Track (2022) series.
Molly Kunz as Phoebe
Like Rizwan, Phoebe is a grad student studying for her Masters in psychology. As a protégé of Professor Alec Mercer, Phoebe also works as an assistant. Her brilliance and human reading skills made her an asset in episode 3 when she worked with Alec Mercer, Marisa Clark, and Rizwan in the plane crash case. American actress Molly Kunz plays Phoebe. Kunz has starred in productions like Finding Carter (2015), Chicago Fire (2022), and Wild Eyed and Wicked (2023).
Brian King as Agent Jace Richards
Actor Brian King plays FBI agent Jace Richards in NBC’s The Irrational. Jace works with Marisa Clark in the agency and several cases. As a partner, Jace has also worked with Alec Mercer in solving several cases. However, in episode 3, audiences discover that Jace and Marisa share a romantic connection. Agent Jace is currently Agent Marisa Clark’s new boyfriend. Brian King launched his acting career in 2006, starring as an Orderly in the successful TV series Prison Break. He has made appearances in works like Leverage (2008), Man of Steel (2013), Empire (2017), and The Chi (2018). Before his starring role in The Irrational, Brian King played Drew in Somebody Somewhere (2022–2023).
