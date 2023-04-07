10 Lesser Known Facts About Men In Black’s Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones is a living legend in Hollywood, having starred in some of the most iconic films of his time. From his breakout role as Two-Face in Batman Forever to his Academy Award-winning performance in The Fugitive, Jones has captivated audiences for decades. There’s no denying his powerful acting chops and intense screen presence.
Even with all the information available about him, there are still lesser-known truths about the actor. Altogether, that makes him even more fascinating than he appears on the screen. In that vein, here are a few interesting facts about Tommy Lee Jones.
10. Tommy Lee Jones Is A Harvard Graduate
Harvard is known for producing some of the world’s most intelligent and successful minds. In fact, getting a degree from the prestigious institution is a dream come true for most. As it turns out, Jones is one of Harvard’s alumni.
In 1965, Jones was accepted into Harvard, where he ended up bagging a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. During his time there, he shared a room with the future Vice President of the US, Al Gore. Despite the demanding coursework, Jones persevered and graduated with honors in 1969.
9. He Was A Star Football Player In High School
While Jones may not come off as your typical star athlete persona, he was actually an accomplished football player. He attended Robert E. Lee High School in Texas and was a pretty good linebacker and running back. The star wasn’t just popular in his school but was also awarded the prestigious All-State honors twice.
He then went on to play for Harvard’s football team, where he was a team captain and an all-Ivy League selection. In fact, he was part of what is famously known as “the most famous football game in Ivy League history,” facing off against Yale. While his career in the NFL didn’t pan out as expected, Jones could have easily gone pro. However, attending Harvard helped him develop discipline and focus, two qualities that have served him throughout his acting career.
8. He Was Once A Teacher
Tommy Lee Jones’ teaching career began in 1969, shortly after graduating from Harvard. Upon his return to Texas, he took a job at St Mark’s School of Texas as an English teacher and coach for the football team. He continued teaching at Harvard as a guest instructor for an undergraduate course in playwriting from 1981 to 1982. During this time, he also wrote plays and starred in one of them while still teaching. While it wasn’t part of his curriculum, Jones’s passion for acting eventually caught up with him, and he left teaching to pursue an acting career.
7. Tommy Lee Jones Is An Academy Award Winning Actor
As you would expect, Tommy Lee Jones has an impressive resume when it comes to acting. He’s been in a number of iconic films over the years, including Coal Miner’s Daughter, JFK, The Valley Of Elah, and No Country For Old Men. But one of his most impressive achievements came in 1993 when he won an Academy Award.
To put this into perspective, one of the most impressive accomplishments in any actor’s career is an Oscar win. And while Jones has been nominated four times, his only win was for Best Supporting Actor in 1993 for his performance in The Fugitive. He’s also won three Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmys, cementing his place amongst the greats of Hollywood.
6. He Loves Horses
Seeing as he grew up in Texas, it’s no surprise that the star has an affinity for equestrianism. He has been riding since he was young and even competed in the cutting horse competition circuit in the 1990s. During the competitions, Jones stood out for his agility and finesse, earning him recognition in the horse-riding community.
5. Tommy Lee Jones Almost Played Batman
Over the years, the caped crusader has been played by renowned actors like Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and Christian Bale – to name a few. A lesser-known fact is that Jones was almost in the running for the Batman role. In 1989, when Tim Burton was planning to make Batman Forever, he wanted to cast Jones as the masked vigilante. While it would have been a formidable addition, Jones turned down the role due to his busy schedule, paving the way for Keaton.
4. He Speaks Fluent Spanish
The actor spent part of his childhood living in Mexico, and consequently, he had to learn to speak the language fluently. Jones stated that Spanish was his first language, and he only learned English once he started attending school in San Antonio. To date, Jones maintains an affinity for Latin culture, and that’s reflected in his roles.
3. Tommy Lee Jones Is An Avid Art Collector
Jones loves art. In fact, over the years, he has garnered quite an impressive art collection worth millions of dollars. His collection consists mostly of American pieces from the 19th and 20th centuries. This included pieces by Thomas Moran, John Singer Sargent, and Andrew Wyeth. In recent times, he has also collected pieces by contemporary artists like Jenny Saville, Richard Prince, and Damien Hirst.
2. Jones Owns A Ranch In Texas
Imagine owning a sprawling ranch in the Lone Star State. Well, that’s the story of Jones’ life. The actor owns a 3,000-acre working ranch spread across four counties near San Antonio. Altogether, he raises cattle and horses. This ranch is his sanctuary; he often speaks fondly of it when asked about it.
1. Tommy Lee Jones Has Been Married Three Times
Though he’s successful in many aspects of life, marriage is a bit of a struggle for Jones. The actor has been married a total of three times. First, he was married to Kate Lardner, and their marriage lasted between 1971-1978. Then there was Kimberlea Cloughley, who was with him from 1981-1996. His third and current marriage is to the artist Dawn Laurel, and they both live together on his ranch.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!