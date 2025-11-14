New Deepfake AI Tool Brings Any Photo To Life And People Are Having Lots Of Fun With It (15 Examples)

The genealogy platform MyHeritage released a new AI-powered feature called Deep Nostalgia and it turns totally still photos into animated faces. Before someone asks, there’s no magic here. The tool uses pre-recorded videos of facial movements, selects the one that works best for the particular still photo, and applies it to create a “real-life” moving pic.

The idea behind Deep Nostalgia was to give people the opportunity to upload photos of their deceased relatives and revive them in animated short videos.  And it seems like people on Twitter went crazy about the whole thing this Sunday, as everyone was excited to get their hands on the viral animator.

Not only did it deliver some very heartwarming impressions from those who saw their relatives coming to life once again, but it also became somewhat of a meme generator. It seems like pushing Deep Nostalgia to its very limit is the new big hit on social media, so let’s take a look at its most ingenuine applications.

#1 Beyonce

Image source: marcferns

#2 Old Relative

Image source: Bud_Cortez

#3 Mona Lisa

Image source: 2tongig

#4 Now-Passed Mother In Law In Her Teens Is Adorable

Image source: TomGimpel

#5 Frederick Douglass

Image source: 2tongig

#6 Christiano Ronaldo Statue

Image source: smeddinck

#7 Old Relative

Image source: myheritage

#8 George Washington

Image source: ATPerzynski

#9 Hide The Pain Harold

Image source: JoshMcloughlin

#10 Nefertiti

Image source: 2tongig

#11 A Great Grandma

Image source: findingfamily3

#12 Dynastic Statue

Image source: GHeathWhyte

#13 Great-Great Grandfather John Davis Kennedy In His Us Civil War Uniform

Image source: LadyAnnaKasper

#14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Image source: attilalondon

#15 Rasputin

Image source: Balcus89

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
