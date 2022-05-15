10 Things You Didn’t Know about Krissy Chula

Imagine posting a video to the internet and finding out millions of people watched it. It’s a big deal, and it’s what most people want to happen to them. They want to go viral, become famous, and change their own lives for the better, but it only happens to a few. Krissy Chula is one who knows the truth about that, and her life has changed for the better. The former bank teller turned online sensation turned comedian turned actress is doing huge things, and she is worth getting to know.
1. She is On Fox
She’s a woman with her own show, and she’s having a good time with it. She has a new show on Fox called Welcome to Flatch, and she is loving every second of it. She’s been hitting the interview circuit to talk about it, and she’s having the time of her life.
2. She Wasn’t Born Krissy Chula
This is her stage name, cool as it sounds to grow up with it as a real name. She was born Krystal Smith. It’s a lovely name, but it’s…Smith. It’s the same name everyone else has, and not everyone can work it as Will Smith does, you know?
3. She’s Not Interested in Your Kids
She made a reel on her Instagram page in March of 2022 to tell parents that she follows she is not interested in their kids. She might handle a few photos here and there, but she does not want to see every photo of your children ever taken. It’s a good thing that she’s not required to follow along on your space where you do what you want – but she is absolutely entitled to her opinion. I don’t mind seeing pictures of your kids, for instance, but I don’t want to see your life problems and complaints, so we all have our thing. It’s valid.
4. She’s Not Afraid to Ask
Her birthday is on Valentine’s Day, and she loves that. She made a video earlier this year for her Instagram page telling the world her birthday was coming up, and she made a point of also telling the world that because she could not do anything for her birthday, she’d just take your money and your marijuana. Or one or the other. She even shared her cash app account, and why shouldn’t she? Happy Belated Birthday.
5. She is Hilarious
The honest truth is that she is hilarious, and she makes that clear. She made herself famous with a YouTube video called “It’s Hot As Hell,” and people began to notice her. She made the world laugh with that video, and that’s when the game changed for Krissy Chula.
6. She Likes her Names
She is not unhappy with anything you call her. She likes her birth name. She likes her online name. She likes her YouTube name. She likes her nicknames. She’s not mad about whatever you want to call her as long as you are talking about her. She likes herself, and she likes to know you like her, too. Though being liked is not her goal.
7. She’s Always Known She Wanted to Act
She was five when she realized that she would be an actress. She took her first acting class in Cleveland, and she loved it. It was a pivotal moment for her. She is proud of the fact that she knew as a child – a young child, at that – what she wanted to do with her life. Most kids that age change their minds a million and three times, and she knew from the start what she wanted to do.
8. She Does Not Like People
Here’s our favorite thing about Krissy Chula – she doesn’t like people. So many people call themselves people persons. She is not one of them, and I relate to that so hard. I don’t like people. Yet, people tend to like people who don’t like people. It is a very real problem.
9. She Will Block You and Delete You
It’s a power move, honestly. Social media can be a good time, and it can be a great time. But, it can be a negative thing, too. She is a woman who knows that you have the power to take back your peace if you cannot find it on the internet. Delete people. Block people. You take your own power back, and you run with it. We are here for this.
10. She Was Working at a Bank
One of the most fun things that we’ve learned about her is that she was working at a bank when comedian and producer and famous person Whitney Cummings was sliding into her DMs, not getting any answers, and sending emails. Krystal did not believe it was really Cummings, and she responded by asking for a photo. She didn’t realize it until she got the DMs, and she was shocked. Just working at a bank, checking her phone when she shouldn’t be on the phone, and she was seriously not thinking it was a real email. Spoiler alert – it was a real email. And now they have a show together.