10 Things You Didn’t Know about Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan is one of India’s most famous actresses. She’s been in the business long enough to have taken credit for some of the biggest roles in Indian film and television, and she has amassed a fanbase that is unlike any other. She recently announced she is returning to television to take part in a show that has her relying on her supernatural powers to save the world – or the moment, at the very least. Fans are excited she’s making a comeback, and now the world wants to know as much as possible about the actress.
1. She’s an 80s Baby
She’s a girl from the 80s, and she had a much different upbringing than kids today because of it. She had the last of the ‘normal’ childhood upbringing where kids played outside and used imagination and didn’t spend all day in an electronic. She was born on May 12, 1989.
2. She is from India
Khan is from India. She was born in Mumbai. We don’t know how much of her childhood she spent there or if she moved around at all. She does not often speak of her childhood or of her life prior to her beginning her acting career. She’s relatively private like that.
3. She Lost Her Mother
Sadly, she lost her mother. She lost her mother in 2013. She died battling cancer, and her daughter was only 24 when she died. It’s a horrible thing to lose a parent when you are so young, and we are certain that the loss of her mother affects so much of her everyday life and the decisions she makes.
4. She Was a Model
Before she did anything else in the entertainment industry, she spent her time focused on modeling. She was a model long before she was an actress. She worked on different advertisement campaigns, and she got a taste of what it’s like to work in the business. From that point on, she decided she might as well work on becoming an actor. We’ll discuss later how she didn’t grow up with that dream in her mind, but her modeling career lent itself to her making some big decisions in her life in terms of acting and changing her course.
5. She is Bold and Strong
In a 2012 interview, she calls herself a woman who is bold, strong, and does not take anything from anyone if she finds it inappropriate or offensive. She stands her ground, she stands up for what she believes in, and she makes no apologies. It’s not a bad thing, necessarily, to be the kind of woman who lives life her own way.
6. She Likes a Challenge
One thing she’s fond of is a challenge. Khan likes to take on a role that is not like anything else she’s ever done. She likes challenging characters that bring her to the point of stepping outside the box. She likes to make things work, she likes to do what she needs to do, and she likes to focus on what she can learn from each character she plays.
7. She Believes in Luck
In the same 2012 interview we referenced earlier, she says that she’s not the ambitious type. She doesn’t seek things or lookout to make them happen so much as she simply allows God to create a path for her. She simply considers herself a lucky woman.
8. She Didn’t Dream of Acting
As a young girl, acting was not on her radar. She had other thoughts about her future, but she didn’t see herself as the acting type. In all honesty, she found herself to be too plump. While she didn’t have a problem with her own body or her own looks, she never felt she fit the typical mold of being quite thin enough to make acting a career.
9. She is Happy in Television
She has always been very happy on television. She likes it. She likes the work, she likes the characters and the cast she works with, and she likes to do her own thing. It’s been something she’s fallen in love with, and the idea of being elsewhere hasn’t appealed to her.
10. She’s Private
Adaa Khan is not the kind of woman to discuss the very personal aspects of her life with anyone. She likes to keep things to herself, she likes to live her own life, and she likes the world to keep on guessing. She’s not bothered when people want to know more, but she’s also not sharing it.