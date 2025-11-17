Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Learned Today That Also Makes A Band Name? (Closed)

Is there something you learned about or overheard lately that could also be a band name?
#1
Electron shell. I do have heard of it recently, but today was chemistry class at lukio
#2
Emu War
#3
The Acoustic Kitty
#4
double helix
sounds sick and we learned it a little while ago in bio class :D
#5
Murmuration of Starlings or Infrasonic Calls.
#6
This isn’t from today, but frog-licking
I’ll explain to save time:
My dad likes to listen to podcasts so one time someone in a podcast said rollocking but my brother heard that as frolicking which I then heard as frog licking.
#7
September Equinox (learned last week)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us