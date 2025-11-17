TikTok User Shared Emotional Last Day With Her Dog, Touched Almost 10 Million People Online

If you knew your last day was imminent, wouldn’t you cherish every moment, spend it with those you love, savor your favorite meal, and indulge in the simple joys of life? Kane, a pitbull-mastiff mix, faced such a day. A fast-spreading tumor inside him meant he didn’t have much time left, and his vet suggested that euthanizing him would be the kindest option.
Facing this heart-wrenching decision, Niyah Belmont, Kane’s dedicated owner, ensured his final day was nothing short of extraordinary. She documented the day in one video, with a single goal in mind: to fill Kane’s last moments with happiness and serenity.
Meet Kane, a pitbull-mastiff mix who had a fast-spreading tumor inside him that meant he didn’t have much time left
Niyah Belmont, Kane’s dedicated owner, decided to make his last day special
The morning began with Niyah making her dog a tasty breakfast
Then she made a stop at Petco to shop for some very special treats
A doggie ice cream
Some extra-tasty dry treats
And of course, chocolate
As well as a puppuccino for him and another one of Niyah’s dogs
He enjoyed his puppuccino first
Then got a sweet treat on the side
After that the owner of Kane decided it was time for ‘arts & crafts’ as she described in the video
She took Kane’s paw to make one last memory to last a lifetime
Then took another print of his paw with ink
After that they had a little ice cream break
And then it was time to go for one last ride which led to the rainbow bridge
“i’ll miss my pup… 2009-2022 have fun in puppy heaven!!” Wrote Niyah on her TikTok account
