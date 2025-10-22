Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Slammed After “Cringe” PDA Video Goes Viral: “He Doesn’t Respect His Wife”

A video of Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, getting very affectionate on a football field has set social media on fire.
The footage, which has since gone viral with over 10.5 million views on X, showed Owens grabbing his wife’s behind after the Chicago Bears’ home win against the New Orleans Saints.
The video prompted a lively debate among netizens about the appropriateness of public displays of affection, even among married sports superstars.
The viral moment between Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens caused a strong reaction among netizens
The viral clip itself was very short at only 11 seconds, and it showed the two married elite athletes cuddling.
Near the end of the video, Owens could be seen grabbing his wife’s behind before fixing her skirt.
The clip immediately set social media on fire. On Instagram, the @ChicagoBearsHistory account captioned the scene:
“Jonathan Owens grabbed a double handful of Simone Biles after the Bears’ home win against the Saints.”
On X, @TheShadeRoom posted, “Simone Biles always comes through with the game fits for her hubby Jonathan Owens.”
Fans were quick to weigh in. On Instagram, many commenters noted that such an intimate video should not be shared on the internet.
“I wouldn’t even post this, brother,” one wrote, while another commented, “Nobody wants to see this, and it has nothing to do with football.”
On X, users added a mix of criticism and playful observations, with some stating “He grabbing them double cheeseburgers,” and “Funny thing is, he just an average safety with a superstar wife.”
Others, however, echoed concerns that displays of affection on this level should not be done out in the open. “Public g**ping is weird,” one commenter wrote.
“Why is he g**ping her like that on camera? No respect. Have some class,” another summed up.
Simone Biles recently admitted subtly that she has had some cosmetic surgery done
In a recent Instagram story, Biles appeared to confirm months of fan speculation about cosmetic enhancements.
The Olympic champion posted a video of herself performing a backflip on her trampoline, captioned: “first flip – in a year – at the new house – with new (cherries).”
While her athletic display drew attention, it was the cheeky reference to “new cherries” that all but confirmed rumors of her alleged chest augmentation.
Fans first speculated about Biles’ transformation in July, after she shared a series of swimsuit photos from a tropical vacation in Belize with Owens.
Comments quickly flooded in, with one fan writing, “Looks like someone got the girls enhanced.”
Opinions among netizens were split following Biles’ subtle admission of her surgery. Some criticized the change, with one saying, “Get your money back luv, they look like c**p.”
Others defended the star, commenting, “She looks good with them. Well proportioned.”
Biles has consistently shown her support for her husband in his sport
Since marrying Owens in April 2023, Biles and Owens have posted moments of game-day excitement and casual fun.
Biles was recently filmed celebrating a tense 25–24 Bears victory over the Commanders alongside Tee, Tremaine Edmunds’ fiancée.
As kicker Jake Moody lined up for a 38-yard field goal, Biles looked nervous before openly celebrating when the kick succeeded.
Despite her lighthearted social media posts, Biles’ competitive fire remains evident. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she dominated the team, all-around, and vault competitions, further cementing her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.
When she was asked at the Ready25 conference in Australia if she might compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, she replied, “Never say never,” though fans noted that she would be 31 years old then.
Some fans also expressed concern that her chest enhancements could affect her performance, with one asking, “If she is planning on getting back into the sport, won’t her enhancements affect her moves?”
Netizens shared their reactions to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’s controversial public display of affection on social media
