Hey Pandas, What Was A Creepy Experience You Went Through? (Closed)

Just bored, want to know what you guys think.
#1
One time, for a whole week, I woke up at 7:06. For. A. Week. STRAIGHT. And then I realized if the clock was not regrouped, 7:06 would basically be 6:66! AHH!
#2
Ok so its 3:27am (not rn) And im laying in bed watching youtube. And i hear a loud noise outside. And i dont live in the city so everyone in town is sleeping that late at night. (besides me :p) So i look out my window and this guy is staring at me. The loud bang was I think he threw something at my window. I tell my dad. And he looks at the ring doorbell and from 3-4 there was no noise or movement outfront.
#3
I once saw a really creepy clown driving a scooter (the one with an engine) with a Big Mac. Don’t ask why. Just don’t
#4
Everynight in bed i feel like im being watched.
#5
This is more stupid than funny but it was pretty funny at the moment. Basically, my friends, Alexa thing played The Promised Neverland intro and we wanted to hear it again so we kept telling it to play things and none of them were the intro so I said, “Let it play it might just be the Japanese version.” She laughed and went silent. I swear it took me five minutes to remember the intro was in Japanese. It was so embarrassing but I got my payback because my friend was laughing so hard she fell in lava and lost her diamonds. >:)
#6
Well, last summer I had to walk meh dog. At night. I was wearing shorts and a crop top. I realised that I am like them blonde girls in the horror movies. I live near woods.
#7
Once, when I still lived in Massachusetts, I was going to bed when I saw my brother, Joseph, crouching by the STAIRS. Not thinking, I said, ” Hi Jo!” BIG MISTAKE. He lunged at me, and then… Disappeared? I have never thought much about it until I once read, ” There is a ghost that looks exactly like you.”
