Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling

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It’s said that age ain’t nothing but a number, but what happens when the age gap is 40 years? We’re not talking about a romantic relationship this time but rather, a friendship struck up between a couple in their 60s and a 20-year-old woman.

Some may think it’s no big deal but the couple’s son is bothered enough to have turned to strangers on the internet for advice. The man says his parents met the much younger woman at work, and she’s become like furniture in their house. She was even at the family’s intimate Easter celebration. While it could be an innocent friendship, the man is convinced there’s something more sinister at play.

He was shocked when his parents brought home a 20-year-old woman from work and she became like the furniture

Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling

Image credits: FastSpeedsImagery/Envato (not the actual photo)

They say it’s just a friendship but the man believes something sinister is at play

Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling

Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling

Image credits: Gajus-Images/Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling

Image credits: msvyatkovska/Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling

“This sounds weird”: many agreed that something was up and some advised the son to run a background check

Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling

Some accused the son of being jealous and felt he should leave the besties in peace

Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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