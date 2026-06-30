If You Have A Dog, These 42 Comics By Maria Scrivan Might Feel Surprisingly Familiar

Dogs may come in different shapes, sizes, and breeds, but many of their habits are surprisingly universal. Whether it’s barking at an invisible threat, treating an expensive shoe as a chew toy, getting hopelessly tangled in a leash, or suddenly sprinting around the house for no apparent reason, even the most devoted owners are often left wondering what goes on inside a dog’s mind. These everyday moments of canine logic, or complete lack of it, have become the perfect source material for cartoonist Maria Scrivan.
Known for her expressive illustrations and keen eye for everyday humor, Scrivan has a knack for capturing the quirks that make dogs both endlessly entertaining and instantly recognizable. Her comics celebrate everything from stubborn dachshunds and squirrel chases to exaggerated puppy enthusiasm and the unique way dogs experience the world. She taps into the shared experiences of living with a pet, turning familiar situations into observations that resonate with dog lovers everywhere.
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Previously featured on Bored Panda for her lighthearted comics exploring the awkward, funny, and wonderfully absurd moments of everyday life, Scrivan returns with a collection devoted entirely to our four-legged companions. Whether your dog greets every visitor as though they’ve been away for years or firmly believes that personal space simply doesn’t exist, chances are you’ll spot your own furry friend somewhere in these comics.
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The cartoonist also has exciting news. Her upcoming graphic novel, “Nat Again”, the seventh installment in the New York Times bestselling “Nat Enough” series, will be published on September 15, 2026, and is already available for pre-order here.
The new book follows Nat as she tries to understand why she’s the only person not invited to the biggest party of the year. As her imagination sends her down a spiral of self-doubt, overthinking, and worst-case scenarios, she must learn to recognize the “thought traps” she’s created before discovering the truth. Fans of both the “Nat Enough” series and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” will find plenty to enjoy in Scrivan’s latest story.
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