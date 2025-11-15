Hey Pandas, What Is Your Worst Experience With A Bully And How Did You Resolve It? (Closed)

Please share down below!
#1
This idiot called me Dora
And shoved me in a bin
So I shook a tree branch,
And sent the wasps on him.
Another said I was a dwarf
And because he was a prick
I beat his ass in taekwondo
And almost kicked him in the d**k.
A third insulted my friends
And so I unzipped his pack,
Put a lotion bottle in there
And slid ice cubes down his back.
#2
Bullied all the way through school by the same group od asshats. Got my ass kicked everyday by one of them while the other 3 held me down. One day I actually stood up for myself and the teachers say, so I got suspended for 3 months.
Also in primary school one phys ed teacher really disliked me as I couldn’t swim so she tied me onto a rope and threw me in the deepend and wouldn’t let me out until I swam unaided. She kept me in the pool long after my school was finished and kept me there into the next schools time so they were laughing at me a terrified 8 year old being forced in the pool. My head teacher was with us for the bus run that the day so because i was missing when the bus was about to go, he came looking for me. Let me tell you now this guy was my hero that day, He was a very placid guy but this day he let out the most terrifying roar at the pe teacher and within 2 hours the pe teacher was fired and blacklisted for abuse.
#3
A girl, we’ll call her Beth, bullied me from kindergarten to 12th grade. That year, at the U2 concert in Philadelphia, she made another comment to me and I had had it, finally. I beat the sh*t out of her (my intention was to kill her, but her sister pulled me off of her) and she left me alone from that day on and I had a peaceful senior year.
#4
I’d had a end of the year party at my house (which I had to invite everyone to, even the girls who’d been bullying me all year). It was actually going well; I was in the basement with a friend of mine and my little cat, Hannah. *Taylor, one of the bullies, came down and started acting relatively civil for once. My sweet little Hannah came over to her with a “prrt” for pets and attention. Taylor decided it would be funny to haul off and kick my little cat as hard as she could. Taylor then found herself on the ground with me punching her repeatedly in the face. Hannah was fine; we took her to the vets later, and she was just bruised. Taylor’s nose was broken. Funnily enough, I wasn’t sorry.
#5
So, in Washington, my neighborhood was FILLED with blackberry bushes. you can already guess…
I was being pushed into it, but then, i shouted: “f*ck off!” and then swiped his legs, he fell on his back, (luckily i didn’t break it) knocking the air out of him, after that, I stepped on his leg(knee cap, I broke it), and just ran, I didn’t get in trouble because i had proof, and audio recorder in my backpack. yes, im evil, but still, when someone wants to fight, ill fight.
#6
They were a group of boys who were older, I was their only victim, they harassed me and always wanted me to make out with all of them, If I did something they didn’t like, they would hurt me, last week I was at a school party and they pulled me into a closet and took off their clothes and tried to kiss me I kicked them and ran to the principle told on them. Turns out they weren’t even students, they were from another school
#7
This one idiot named Bruce kept on hitting me with a ball and saying “Oops, it slipped out of my hand!” When he did that for the 458th time I slapped him as hard as I could and I said “Oops, it slipped out of my hand! HaHA!” He never did it again.
#8
I’ve responded before to a bully post about a girl named Sprinkles, she was a horrible bully. There was another one, who was my best friend up until a few years ago. She and a few others gathered behind my back, created a document about me with everything they hated about myself and my close friend had revealed a lot of secrets that I told her in confidence. I didn’t tell anyone, because she had already had a difficult record and only until two friends came to me and told me did I end up realizing how truly bad she was. Downplaying my emotions, laughing at my trauma, bringing me into all sorts of drama, trying to mooch off of me…
It’s honestly horrible spending so much time with this person only to realize they absolutely despised you and decided that you were useful because your mother was a teacher and could get out of stuff.
I am not longer friends with her and one of the girls apologized for her behavior. While this document hurt me so much, I have forgiven then. Middle school is honestly so…different and one of the most difficult periods of life. I’m friends with the one who apologized, and now she’s one of my best friends along with the two who had told me about the document.
As for getting back with the original? I finally came out and told this to the police when I heard the rumors, and random kids I don’t even know (this was last year) came to me telling me to…meet my maker is all I’ll say. They were investigated, and after enough evidence was found they faced the consequences.
Tl;dr, girl who I thought was my best friend ended up bullying me to the point I couldn’t function. Lost my social circle, my friends and no longer had confidence. Few years later it gets worse, I report to the police, and realized that it was a bad thing they did. I now have a better social circle, and I’m gaining some confidence. It gets better, I promise.
#9
I boxed since first grade and because I was so competitive my parents kept me out of gym class (I had injured my back in gym in fifth grade and missed the state championships). Somehow a rumor got started that I had asthma or something and that’s why I didn’t’ do gym. I also wore baggy clothes because I was embarrassed by my physique, it was the 90’s muscles weren’t sexy on girls. Fast forward to sophomore year and the football team decides to pick on my friend and I, and by pick on I mean sexually assault. I managed to break the quarterback’s nose and, I think, dislocate a linebacker’s jaw before we ran away. That solved my bullying problem and also prevented me from ever getting a date or having a social life.
#10
In 4th grade, there was a kid who would trip me in the hallway. After a month of him tripping me, I decided to do something about it. On the last day of school, the kid tripped me while I was holding owl dumps from the science lab, but before he did ( when I was rounding the corner) I untied the bags. So when he tripped me, I through the dumps at him, and he had his mouth open, so one landed in there. He left the school shortly after that.
#11
In year 5I had my lunchbox and various other personal belongings thrown in a a pool during a lesson. When I went into the pool area to get my stuff and it was soaking and I had no swimming costume that day because it wasn’t my lesson day so I had to ask my ex friend who was in the pool to grab my stuff.
The next day when it was my swimming turn I was made fun of for starting puberty as I had hair under my arms.
As teachers weren’t allowed in the changing rooms all sorts got up to in there and I don’t wish to name some.
My best friend was tallest in the school so he snuck behind the girls changing room and (we were all in swimming costumes) poured paint above her shower.
The bullies in my swimming group tried to drown me in the pool in front of teacher and I had to have CPR and kiss of life performed by my teacher.
I was accused of kissing a teacher which was I guess true but that wasn’t my fault I was f***ing drowning.
So we got my friend who had her phone number to ring her up and tell her it was a holiday for 3 weeks and she and her parents had an interesting conversation with my headmaster
Also I am 12 this was 3 years ago. Any ideas 4 revenge?
#12
When I was seven I went to a children’s Christian summer camp thing and there was this eleven year old boy who kept teasing me. Not exactly bullying but he wouldn’t stop and he continually pissed me off. One day we were going back into the church for a snack time (oh boy!) after our group had some fun with bubbles. He was standing about four feet away from the door with a small basket for the bubble bottles and as I went past I punched him in the gut and blended back into the group before he could see who it was. The next day we were next to each other in line for some activity and He realized I was glaring at him. “Wait… are you the kid that gutted me?” I have no idea why he asked if I punched him like that, but I nodded and he jumped out of the line and started yelling to “get her away from me” and I was so dang happy that I gave a creepy smile and he never bothered me again!
#13
A kid in my neighborhood was a big jerk, but super nice around adults. He stole my little brothers fore wheeler keys and wouldn’t give them back. So, I punched him in the gut and tackled him. And no I am not a brother. I am a sister.
#14
to be honest I have never really been bullied. And I can see why too, I don’t usually come off as a rude person but I can be pretty mean. but that doesn’t mean that someone wasn’t brave enough to try and bully me. long story short they all ended in the bully getting roasted speechless.
#15
once had a jerk class mate who all the teachers adored so she got away with everything super mean to me. my solution was to pick up spiders and just hold them and watch her come over to pick on me and i would just hold up the spider in her face and watch her scream and jump back after about 4 or 5 times she did not pick on me or my friends ever again
#16
I put a boy named Owen in a chokehold in my crowded school cafeteria because he was teasing me and joking that I liked him, which I DEFINITELY did not. His friend was next to him and made a surprised Pikachu face as I whispered “I really don’t like when people are rude to me, so it would be smart to stop” and walked away. After lunch was over he came up to me and apologized.
#17
One of my ex friends told me that a boy in my grade (That I barely knew and he lived in my complex) was going to rape me. So I stressed over it for a VERY long time. I tell my ex best friend and she just laughed. LAUGHED. I kept a knife in my room and would stay up every night. I end up telling my parents and they tell the police. I stay home for the day while they interview them (The boy and my ex friend) Turns out the boy said no such thing. My ex friend lied because he liked seeing me scared (I am someone who is VERY paranoid) and so when I saw him I was crying. My very close friend comforted me and I slapped the life out of my ex friend. HE LIED TO THE POLICE!! THE POLICE!! LIKE WHO DOES THAT?!
#18
There was this kid who verbally abused me and harassed me and got away with it so I smacked him and made him cry like a baby and now he’s scared of me
#19
once in kinder and i rode the bus with so many mean people on it i was lucky to avoid most of them but the worst one came to me and took my backpack and ripped up everything he could find including my moms note and when I started crying every single person on the bus started laughing at me the mean person lived on my street and at that time they were having a party when I told my mom she ran over there and told his parent about it and sent him to `time out for hours that is the worst time.
#20
I was bullied rather constantly throughout my school years, but I only got a few solid resolutions. One I remember happened in kindergarten. I rode the bus and some older boy was putting his hands in my hair shouting “spider in your hair!” because he had seen me freak out when there was a spider on the window. Even the bus driver couldn’t get him to shut up.
Anyway, turned out the little turd was in the Boy Scouts, which my much older and taller brother was also a part of. At some meeting thing, I introduced the two of them…he didn’t bother me again.
#21
There was a kid older than me, she would separate me from my friends and taunt me, eventually driving away even my best friend to go play with someone else. It sucked. I felt really alone, and was too scared to tell anyone. Unfortunately, it didn’t exactly get resolved, I had moved away. The worst part was I had just started primary school (JK). I will never forget that. F*ck you Charlotte
#22
This might sound surprising. but in the eighth grade, (Im now 18 and a Junior in high school) I was “the new kid” nobody really stood up for me. I had pencils, paper, food, etc. thrown at me during class. I told my teacher, and all the classmates denied everything. I was shoved against the lockers. I was called names. That year was the worst school year I had ever had.
#23
This guy in junior high would kick my feet as I walked down the hallway hoping I would trip. Instead I turned around and punched him in the face and fell back on his butt. First and last time he messed with me.
Same guy also played trumpet in the band as did a good friend of mine. Bully would put his trumpet up to my friends ear and blow. The second time he tried to do that, my friend smacked the bell of his trumpet and broke his front teeth.
In retrospect that guy was a terrible bully.
#24
There was this girl who bullied the hell out of me through Y12. Nothing physical; just non-stop finger-pointing and deriding my hair, shoes, school bag, fat a**e, ugly mug, glasses, etc. What could I say? This biatch was slim, well turned out, free from pimples, no glasses, nice school bag, etc.
Got my revenge when the teachers decided she would have to repeat the year and I went on to Y13. Pfew.
#25
Long story short. When I was in first grade, this guy was making fun of me, and got an eye full of wood chips.
#26
Not really me dealing with them, but anyways, I was at a park with my older brother, I was roughly 7-9, he was 3 years older, two older kids started pushing me around, they were of the same age range as my brother, well, my brother was NOT having this, and absolutely rocked their world, they went crying to mommy who went and told our mother
#27
6th grade. A girl named Sam started harassing me for being the “quiet” kid and for reacting strongly when bothered, and thought it’d be funny to get basically the entire school to do it too. Even when the school found out and got her to stop, her friends continued and it got to the point in which I had to start leaving class early out of fear of even being in the hallways.
There wasn’t really any other way of dealing with it because they just wouldn’t stop, but eventually my parents decided to move me to the other middle school in town the next year instead.
It still pisses me off that it took nearly a year for anyone to realize I was actually having serious mental health problems and I wasn’t just being lazy.
#28
so this guy was your average bully with all of that your ugly and dumb and worthless junk, and I was fine with him bullying me until one day he was whispering about me and my friends with his sQuAd so i marched up to him and said “are you too scared to say that to my face?” and everyone started going oOoOoOh (cos kids are like that) And he said “no, i didnt want to hurt you feewings” in a baby voice so i punched him in the gut and he started wheezing and crying and i said “so whos the baby now” *insert pixelated suglasses* and me and friends were never bothered by him again :) (and some kids are slightly intimidated by me)
#29
After I spent time in a mental facility, a lot of people tried to bully/make fun of me. I was diagnosed with Anti-social Personality Disorder, and I’m somewhere on the spectrum between sociopath and psychopath, so my actions probably should not be taken as advice.
There was one particular group of lads that thought they were the tough guys! 5 big, stupid, pretty boys. They cornered me on the way home, I knew I couldn’t take on 5 at once so I had to think of a way out of it. Well, they though I was crazy so I showed them crazy!
I started talking to myself out loud about how I’m not supposed to hurt people anymore, all the while punching myself in the top of my head. After they’d had a good laugh about it, I paused, slowly turned to them, with biggest f*****g grin I could manage, ‘Wait, wait, wait… they can’t say it was me, if they can’t speak…’ I Slid my bag to the floor, picked up a piece of rubble, ‘OK fella’s…’ Then sounded panicked ‘Nobody’s watching are they?… No???… Good… Come on then fella’s’.
They called me f*****g mental then walked away.
Over the next few days I tracked them, until I knew I could get each of them alone. 1-on-1 They wouldn’t stand a chance.
Using a teaspoon, I managed to convince 3 of them to urinate themselves. And the other 2 (ringleaders) received a very serious message.
After that I did not allow any bullying of anyone at my school while I was there.
#30
There was this one kid who would always pick on me for being single(he was too). One day in front of the entire class he said “Ill get you a gf”. Everyone started laughing. I said “How can you get me one if you cant get yourslef one?” People went ape sh*t over that
#31
When I was in junior school I was picked on by a bully every day he would push me around and mess me up. I went to the headmaster but that just made things worse. My parents went to the school and this made no difference. So I sort of hired a hit man. I bought half a pound of sweets went up to the biggest boy in the school and told him to threaten the bully and the sweets would be his. He went up to the bully and told him if he ever bothered me again he would find out what it would be like been bullied. I gave the boy the sweets and I was never bothered again and became friends with my “HitMan”
#32
During 6th grade Language Arts a classmate asked to borrow my favorite mechanical pencil, and I am too nice sometimes, so I let them borrow it and they just started pushing the pencil lead out and breaking it into tiny pieces. When they couldn’t get any more out they just handed it back. They never used it. I had to sit there watching while they destroyed my property/ I asked for it back once but they just said “Soon” and kept destroying the lead. Luckily I was able to salvage some lead that was still in the pencil (I don’t carry extra pencil lead). I told my parents after it had happened maybe twice. The teacher had a talk with them and I got moved to another work table, on the other side of the room from them. Still not sure to this day if it counted as bullying but it was a terrible experience for me. That kid was so much bigger than I was.
#33
Well…In like 2nd or 3rd grade this mean girl told this kid with anger issues something and he freaked the hell out. He tackled me in front of everyone. All of us got in trouble. And we all had to sit together at lunch. Like wtf. In 4th grade people once started a rumor that I wasn’t an actual girl bc I wasn’t girly. One of my friends said that so I told him that if I was a guy my d*ck would be bigger than his little 2 inch one. hehehehe fun times. I also had a 8th grader ask meh if i wanted pics…yeah those pics. *sigh* I walked away and never answered bc it was gross af.
#34
#35
This girl in my Math class was disrupting the teacher (she had been doing it all term) so he put her on a stage. She’s Asian and he’s Indian so she started calling him racist. I hadn’t been able to do any work and I was annoyed so I stood up and told her to shut up so I could learn. The girl then came up to my seat and in front of everyone asked if I wanted to fight before turning around to go back to her seat. I was furious so I called out “can you stop being such a b*tch!”
My teacher stood up for me so I couldn’t get in trouble and the girls in my class stood up for me (all girl school). I then went to recess but before I could tell my friends what happened the girl and her friends surrounded me, and she asked me to fight her. I was feeling threatened so I pushed her and then next thing I know she kneeing in my knee. My parents called the school when they saw the bruise (it was black) and I got called in to the guidance consolers office. I was told I might be suspended because “everyone needs to feel safe at school and you verbally threatened her by calling her a b*tch”. I didn’t get suspended but those girls hate me know because that girl got suspended and I didn’t.
#36
My worst experience with a bully is that because I grew up feeling constantly bullied and never learned properly how to deal with it, as an adult I still constantly feel bullied. It has become a perception problem and I can’t tell the difference between actually being bullied and regular non-positive interaction.
#37
Not a peer but a teacher. They try to force their views on us students, getting involved in students’ personal choices such as being tutored or getting help from a certain teacher. If you do something against what they think is right, they will taunt you about it, bully you by calling you stupid, neglect you, make it look like you don’t know their subject and tell you you’re a failure. They will also pick favorites that do not get tutored and praise them infront of the class and deliberately lowers tutored students grades undeservingly just to prove their point that tutoring is wasteful. Mind you, they are experienced but do not use that well, will literally finish one large unit in a week and pretend like we understand which is why we get tutored. and it is not wasteful either, it helps us tremendously improved our grades and all the good yada yada! and they also wants full credit of our achievements, as if we didn’t workour asses off when they rushed through the curriculum. they do not deserve any credit. also so greedy for credit that they make failing students forcefully drop their subject just so they could be praised by the community for 100% pass percentage and then brags about it in class. they only focus on good students and i swear their pickup line would be capable students incapable students every class. not to mention, if we try to stand up for ourselves they will victimise themselves and gaslight us and lie to the management. its horrible and we are now trying to take action against them by contacting the authorities by building up a case.
#38
so this really isn’t a bully but I had this friend and she was being very mean she talked about me behind my back said she wished I was dead and she would swear at me and she would kick people and you could not joke around with her she would just say random things and she was starting to get really annoying one day she decided to try and stab my friend with a knife than when I told her to stop she stabbed me. So I told the principal she got suspended when she got back to school from her suspension she acted like we were BEST FRIENDS then she started to talk about me behind my back again and tried to turn all my friends against me so this week (4/13/21) I’m going to the counselor with her and I’m going to tell her that I hate her. There’s a lot of backstory to this story but i didn’t want to make it longer than it had to be.
#39
So I had this bully in second grade, he was r****t against his own race and lied a ton. How did I get him to leave me alone? I started to be really cringy with my friends and we would go over to his area saying “wE aReN’t DiEiNg ToDaY” and push him when he went near us, he didn’t bully me or my friends ever again after a few days of cringe.
#40
I met up with the school bully on a stage in front of most of the other students and whooped his a**. He fell to the ground and his girlfriend had to pick him up. None of the teachers saw what happened. They found out later and we both got suspended for one day before Christmas break.
#41
(Girl here) So this guy who hadn’t been hit by puberty yet made fun of my “moustache”(facial hair) and I asked him if he was jealous.
#42
i beat dey azz(if dey beat me) i go tell or just call dem mean stuf but i told da princalpal and now they leave after talking to da princalpal like 47 times
#43
I had this real jerk of a friend, and she would kick my really short friend and tease her so I kicked her back. those 5 years were a real s***show
#44
A girl appeared to be nice to me and I played along for 3 years. She was just taking advantage of my grades and influence with the teachers. I just broke after this long time and dropped the truth in her face. I think almost 15 girls made sure that everyone knew about how horrible I was. I have had other bully problems so I actually made sure she paid for it…
No one has bullied me in a while now😏
#45
Sweets for my not so sweet.
At middle school, I was bullied by a girl and her gang of three, who demanded I hand over sweets. Not so bad, but I hardly got any pocket money, hardly had any sweets, so would be kicked, pushed around, name called and (really nasty) spat at.
One term, gran bought me a pick’n’mix from the newsagents. It came in a nice pink and white paper bag. I kept that bag, put it in my left coat pocket. I would pick up ANY sweet I found, on the floor, road, path, anywhere and put it in the bag ready for the bullies.
I had a saying, RIGHT is all right but LEFT is best left.
This went on for almost four years. Revenge IS best served cold, and with the fluff or dirt removed!
#46
I was in elementary I had no friends, I read a lot, one day these kids came and asked if I wanted to play, they obviously had a leader, lets call her… Eugine >:) (say in evil accent) now, she was TOXIC and TERRIBLE I don’t even want to type what she did! it was little things that I should have caught on to, but I ignored them because I just wanted to keep her as my friend, I did not want to be alone, eventually (1 year later) I ¨broke up¨ with them, but I was so scared of her, I did not want to even go to school anymore. This happened with three other groups of kids, each a little worse, I later found out they were all in on it, they bullied me for FOUR YEARS STRAIGHT and I went along with it! I just wanted to have friends so badly. I was such a pushover! I still am really terrible at making and keeping friends because of that, which sucks, but I do have a couple friends. I just wish I would have helped myself out back then.
#47
i don’t know if she counts as a bully, but this girl told all of my friends i sexually experimented on her the summer before fifth grade. we’re in eighth right now and she said that last summer. she turned six friends against me. i told as many of my friends as i could, but i couldn’t salvage my friendship with everyone. she actually texted me about six months later after a bunch of people dropped her cause she was mean to them too. funny how she only apologizes after she’s dropped by them… anyways (i feel bad about this) but after a long passive aggressive text from her, i just responded “lol k.” if she tries to tell anyone else, i’ll just show them the text where she admits to lying. probably not the best way to deal with it, but oh well. (also she only said that because i came out as being a lesbian and she took that as me experimenting on her. we were in fifth grade and it was her idea lol.)
#48
In my old school the principal’s kid was the bully. Just to me. Once I took a book with one of those keys to school, locked it, and then when I wasn’t looking she stole the key and threw it out of the window. I was rlly mad. But her bff snitched on her, so that made me happy. Once I was sat there minding my own buisness, and she’s picking on me, telling me I’m fat and dumb ( even though I got better grades then her)Suddenly, I snapped, I started yelling at her. “Why do you have to make fun of me!Are you jealous that I get better grades then you, or that I have real friends!?(I was a bit harsh, but no regrets)” She walked away,stunned. Everybody in the hall was staring at me. Later on when I got a bit older, I understood that she didn’t get any attention by her family. Her older brother just made messes of stuff, and her baby brother was a toddler. She tried to reach out to me through social media once, but I ignored it. Luckily I’m in a different school now. (and btw that big fiasco happened when I was 9)
#49
I was not a popular kid in school. Mainly because I was shy. There was this girl that would pick on me relentlessly. She had hair down to her waist. I knew I couldn’t best her in a fight because I was also ridiculously tiny for my age, so I snuck real scissors to school (not the crappy paper only ones) and snuck up behind her grabbed her by the ponytail and cut her hair off just below the band and flung it into the wind. I scurried off with no one the wiser. *at least no one that would tell on me because she treated everyone like crap* It was a beautiful moment watching her cry as her hair scattered in the wind.
#50
In my 6th grade year, I ran track and was doing a relay event. The other girls thought they were better than me(they were) and would have me turn around and stick out my hand. They would whack my hand with the metal baton really hard, over and over. My hand would sting for a while afterward.
Also, they wouldn’t let me practice the actual running with then because “it’s just that, you don’t matter.”
When it was the day of the meet, they wouldn’t let me cheer on my best friend while she was in her event. I begged them to let me and ran off to my friend, but missed part of her event.
Every day after track, when I went to bed,, I would cry myself to sleep. Sadly, I never got back at them, or even told anyone, but I try to remember that I do matter, even if I’m not good at track.
#51
🤠👍So i was in 4th grade and this dumb kid walked up to me and started harassing me and calling me names so my stupid self started to spread rumors
and ppl started to ask questions🙄✋And i said all of them where true 🥱And he started bullying me and i got his lunch box and throw everything in the trash 😊He hated buying lunch and i moved to a diff table to get away from him🧑🦲👍And he saw his food gone so he got lunch🚶
#52
a guy decided to call me zacharena and hit me and kicked me so i shoved him and proceed to kick him in the D**k and he went home and he got in trouble i got praised for standing up for myself
#53
I resolved it with the. 1 2 Chris Brown combo
#54
Bully: “Hey!”
Me: “Yeah?”
Bully&sidekicks: *twitch*tremble*twitch*
Me: *Walks to the teacher*
#55
one day, this kid bryson slammed my head into the inner bus walls. when he got off I beat him
#56
So in Middle School (Junior High, secondary or whatever you wanna call it) This one kid made fun of me for being a horse girl and having cows and yadda yadda. My dad didn’t do anything because he thought that I was kidding. It does seem like something dumb to bully a kid about. My mom said cheesy stuff like “youre stronger than him you can take it”. This kid would say things like “har har im gonna eat all ur cows hya hya i killed all ur cows hya har.” and just being a jerk. He also spread some annoying rumors n stuff about other people. I got sick of it and when he was at his locker (his locker was like low on the floor so he was on his knees) I jumped on his legs and left bruises. I also found out he had a cat so I gave him a taste of his own medicine.
I bullied him a little worse, which is good because I don’t want to be even. I want to assert my dominance.
#57
Some girls in my CCA Tech class in middle school were constantly insulting me and making fun of me. I asked them to stop, and they didn’t, and so this kept going. Eventually they brought me to tears, and then one of them makes a disgusted noise and says, “Ew, you’re crying?! we’re just having a little fun”. At that point I went to the teacher and asked to change seats and all that jargon. To my great surprise, their new partner complained to me about them later that they, quote, “Didn’t get any work done” and “Kept making fun of my hairstyle”. I was like, I feel you man. I feel you.
#58
Middle school (7th gr), in a woodshop class. Older kid thought it was fun to repeatedly throw handfuls of shavings/sawdust in my face; teacher did zilch. Finally had enough, and grabbed the biggest file in the shop and went after him. ALMOST got him before 3 people got control of me. Off to the Principals office we go; final resolution was that since it was his last year of school there (high school was next), he “needed” to stay in school. It was the last class of the day, so they decided to just let me go home instead of attending. No idea if anything ever happened to the teacher. The rest of the ‘tough guys’ in school seemed to decide that f*cking with me might not be a good idea, since there wasn’t any knowing when I’d ‘go off’ – or what I’d do when I did :-)
#59
This seems way milder than everybody else’s (I’m seeing a trend in broken noses) but this girl called Kendra would always call out to me “KALEB HAS A CRUSH ON YOU!” so everybody could hear it. It was common knowledge that Kaleb did like me but it was NOT common knowledge that I was a lesbian. So one day Kendra whispered this to me again, and I leant into her and just said “pleh”. It was a simple noise of indifference but her face was so amazing. My friend Phil and I joked about it later and “pleh” became our new phrase.
#60
Does including a person in a friend circle, makes her think that everyone in the circle is her friend, yet make her outcast and the last one to know about anything – sometimes from another person outside the group- consider bullying?
If yes than my solution is : I simply cut ties, and my life couldn’t be better.
