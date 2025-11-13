30 Best Drone Pictures Of Last Year Have Been Announced By Dronestagram, And They’re Breathtaking

The fifth annual Dronestagram photo contest has recently taken place, with the winners just announced. Using drones to capture our planet from new and unique perspectives, the competition attracts thousands of cool photos from all over the world, showcasing the very best of aerial photography.
This year’s first prize winner was Hungry Hippos by zekedrone, an atmospheric shot taken at a low altitude, showing a bloat of hippos hanging out happily together in some muddy water. With the quality of entries at an all-time high and covering a variety of categories including urban, nature, people and creative, the judges faced some difficult decisions. “We were 6 of us to work out the best photos,” Eric from Dronestagram told Bored Panda. “It wasn’t easy because we received several thousand of them, so you have to be very organized to choose the best ones.”
“A good drone photo must have a strong verticality and also show scenes close up, from a view that can only be taken by a drone. Then it must be artistic in its approach and style and if possible, show life with humans or animals.”
If you are thinking of joining in on this flourishing new genre of aerial view photography, make sure to know the local rules and regulations about flying drones in the area, drones have gotten a fair bit of negative media coverage lately after they were used to cause havoc at British airports. Eric has some advice for novices to drone photography. “First learn to fly a drone and master it perfectly before moving on to shooting,” he told us. “You can learn and train with a small and robust $50 drone, then once you know how to fly it, invest in a good camera drone. Try to fly in the countryside, and respect the local rules and laws!”
Just like last year, we here at Bored Panda have selected a list of our favorite finalists from the contest, which you can check out yourself below. Which one did you like best? Let us know in the comments!
#1 Second Place Winner. Fishing Boat In Vietnam By Trung Pham
The fishing net in the sea, viewed from aerial
Image source: phtrung0611
#2 Fall In Love By Zekedrone
This is my second annual exploration of the beautiful colors in the east coast USA
Image source: Zekedrone
#3 Third Place Winner. 2 Dogs, 2 People And 4 Shadows By Qliebin
People, dogs and shadows on Black sea beach
Image source: Qliebin
#4 A Face In The Grain Field, Germany Photographersworld
Image source: Photographersworld
#5 Lion Vs Drone By Bachirm
Image source: bachir_photo_phactory
#6 In The Middle Of The Winter Forest By Photographersworld
Image source: Photographersworld
#7 Hon Khoi Salt Field, Vietnam By Trung Pham
Image source: phtrung0611
#8 Harvest Water Lilies By Tuan Nguyen
Water Lilies are picked early in the morning in rivers, lakes and washed. Then the flowers are brought to market. This is the main income occupation of people in Long An, Vietnam in the high season.
Image source: Tuan Nguyen
#9 Al Qudra Desert, United Arab Emirates By Whosane
Image source: Whosane
#10 On The Nhu Y River By Tuan Nguyen
On the Nhu Y river in Hue City, Vietnam. The girls in Ao Dai dresses (traditional dresses) were releasing the floating candles on the river to pray for peace and happiness. This is the spiritual culture longstanding in Vietnam
Image source: Tuan Nguyen
#11 First Place Winner. Bathing Hippos In Tanzania By Zekedrone
This by far was the highlight of my trip to Tanzania. I giant hippo party which was super VIP. But I knew exactly how to get in. Something they couldn’t resist. A game of Hungry Hungry Hippos!
Image source: zekedrone
#12 Cote Rocheuse By Dronecopters
Image source: Dronecopters
#13 A Collapsed Truck In Russia By Drone Nest
Saw this truck resting in such way near my house and hurried for my drone to capture this moment
Image source: drone.nest
#14 Lightning Over Kuala Lumpur By Pete Demarco
Image source: petedemarco
#15 Harvesting Grass By Tuan Nguyen
Farmers are harvesting grass in the big water season
Image source: Tuan Nguyen
#16 Reynisdrangar By Balazs3
Iceland’s South Coast
Image source: balazsbusznyak
#17 Fish shaped island in Croatia By Milan Photo
Fish shaped island is the inspiration for the logo of Brijuni National park, which was formerly Tito’s holyday playground. Gaz island, Brijuni NP, Adriatic Sea, Croatia
Image source: water.shapes.earth
#18 The Red Umbrella By Caesarpmr
Image source: caesarpmr
#19 Between Two Worlds By Thedon
Image source: thedon
#20 Shot Over The Infamous Half Desert Road In Dubai By Whosane
Image source: Whosane
#21 Brighton Pier By Lukemaximobell
Image source: lukemaximobell
#22 A New Bridge In Ukraine By Maxwebb
Image source: maxvvvebb
#23 Les 3 Volcans By Dronecopters
Image source: Dronecopters
#24 Sheep Herding By Photographersworld
Image source: Photographersworld
#25 Laguna De Cotacotani By Alex Mimo
Parinacota and Pomerape volcanoes in the coming sunset light. Vertical drone pano. Lauca National Park, Chile
Image source: Alex Mimo
#26 Black Sand Beach By Balazs3
Waves crashing at Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach
Image source: balazsbusznyak
#27 Winter Ice By Photographersworld
Image source: Photographersworld
#28 The Outskirts Of A Town Called Dorothy In Alberta, Canada By Justen Soule
Image source: justensoule
#29 Sai Gon By Night By Tuan Nguyen
A corner of Saigon at night. This is the largest and most dynamic city in Vietnam
Image source: Tuan Nguyen
#30 Harvesting Tea Leaves By Tuan Nguyen
Harvesting tea leaves in Bao Loc, Vietnam. The leaves are harvested early in the morning when the dew still remains on the leaves. It is then put into the factory for processing into tea
Image source: Tuan Nguyen
