I Found Heaven Without Looking Too Much

In the fall of 2017, I have been traveling for the first time to Slovenia and it was one of the best experiences of my life. The country is located in Central Europe, nearby Austria, Italy, Croatia, and Hungary. This means that you can easily visit more countries in one holiday, without any efforts
Most of the country is covered with mountains and forests.
I visited the lonely mountains, where you can hear only the silent; this is the best place to capture the most beautiful wonderful sunshine and sunsets in the whole world, met great people and traveled on beautiful roads.
More info: Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us