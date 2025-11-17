Hey Pandas, What Is The Craziest Coincidence That Ever Happened In Your Life? (Closed)

Put anything that you ever experienced or saw that was a crazy coincidence!
#1
my sister and my brother had an bad accident very close ( in time) to each other and were helped by the same guy. my sister was launched off a snowmobile and broke her arm while, my brother at the same time was hit by a tree while tubing. the person who helped said that she just finished helping a girl who was our sister. it was a terrible night for us but weird coincidence ( this was also the same week everyone in my house got lice which i don’t know if it matters)
#2
I grew up in a tiny town in Nebraska, population less than 1,000, and went to college in Iowa. My freshman year i tried writing an out of state check to the Dominoes Pizza guy. He stared at the check and finally asked “do you know ___,” whom i totally did. The two had been security guards in a tiny Kansas college town a decade before.
A few years later i moved to a different town, and Dominoes guy lived there, so i saw him a few times.
Another year later i was getting a cheap haircut at a beauty school in yet another town and Dominoes guy was canvassing for the “Billy Jack” actor, who was running for President in the 90’s.
That’s the last i saw of him – but – while watching an NFL films program about the 1950’s, a Hall of Famer was joking about a guy from the general area. I looked up that teams roster and there was a guy with the same last name and first initial. Wikipedia does not list these guys as father and son, but i think my buddy was a nephew or great nephew
#3
My brother has had two girlfriends in a row with the same birthday, the day before mine.
#4
I know a couple that met at school but only got together 15 years later. One day I was dining with them and told them about a friend of mine who was into me back at school, we saw his Instagram and everything, they told me we should become a couple blah blah blah. Fast forward, it’s 3am, we are still talking in the middle of the street, I say how crazy it would be if my friend appeared out of nowhere. Suddenly there he was, walking down the street. Suddenly there we were, talking about how crazy it was and how he should dump his girlfriend and I was just trying to discreetly die
#5
this one is a bad one. So i love everything related to the millitary, and christmas was coming up and i wished for something millitary related-like a hat or something- but my brother got my papa’s (he’s my grandpa) F*****G MILLITARY BACKPACK that was FROM the millitary store that has been ALL OVER THE WORLD BECAUSE MY PAPA WAS IN THE MILLITARY FOREVER!!!!!! i am SO INFURIATED by this and it’s a coincidence because of course whatever i ask for somebody ELSE gets!!!! and if it’s not a coincidence then i’m sorry but i really needed to get this out because i’m not allowed to complain about anything in my family and i’m sorry for rambling but i need to get a lot off my chest and i’m not even allowed to be using this but my parents won’t allow anything with chat and i’m just gonna stop now.
