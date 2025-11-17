Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing People Have Disliked You For? (Closed)

Have you ever been disliked or bullied because of something really random or weird?
#1
I’m hated because I’m gay, I hate being called nasty names.
#2
Because I like rock music but I like reggae and other stuff too. People also don’t like me because I’m sarcastic.
#3
Not listing names bc i don’t talk to them anymore.. someone on this site hates me bc I was standing up for people with disabilities. Like okay?? I’m so sorry that you have a problem with people that struggle with any disorder. God I hate people
#4
when i was back in St. Petersburg, i went to school with a girl who didn’t like being near me because i “had weird eyes” and she “didn’t like the way (i) looked at (her)”
#5
Having freckles. Like, ok. Let me just mix up some freckle juice like in that story because you don’t like the little dots on my face?!
#6
Maybe not that weird, but I had a whole group of girls tell me they wouldn’t be my friend anymore because I stood up for someone else they were arguing with. Random because I wasn’t really friends with any of them anyway. It did mean that the girl I stood up for classed herself as my best friend for the next 6 months, even though I didn’t really want to be her friend, I just thought what the others were saying was unfair.
#7
Because I wore a short wig and my real hair is to the middle of my back
#8
For voting republican.
We literally agreed on 90% of the politics we talked about. It was a struggle for them to believe that someone could be super conservative and not be racist or have transphobia or put women down. To them it was like ice and fire in the same bottle…they couldn’t come to grips with it.
I feel like they made me a better person because they came at stuff from an angle I had never heard before. Broke a lot of stereotypes I’d been taught about Liberals. Made me think through why I believe what I do.
We really should do less division and more listening.
#9
My hair and not just one person either. A lot of people judge and hate me just because i have dreads
#10
Being a good worker. I was a sub for a delivery driver and was always on time for deliveries. Pissed the regular guy off.
#11
My name. I once got beat up by a set of identical twins because they didn’t like my name
#12
Everyone in my class hates me because I don’t play basketball. It’s one of those stupid religious schools and there’s only boys in my class
#13
My disabilities
#14
Someone once left a negative review for my business because I “stole their cup” at a nearby fast food restaurant. Their cup…which happened to be the size I ordered…and was placed on the counter alongside my food.
#15
Where do I start?
I was a new kid taking the school bus for the first time. I’m socially anxious so I chose an empty seat. There was bird poop on the outside of the window next to me. Got teased by some much older kids for it and wouldn’t let up for the whole 6 months I went to that school. I was only in Grade 2.
When I was in Grade 6 I got teased by a Grade 5er for the way I wore my ponytails and bringing an egg salad sandwich for lunch.
A bunch of people had a problem with me for no other reason than seeing me all the time in the community. Seriously.
The way the school district organized the schools where I lived, the elementary and junior high schools were together, and the shops and home economic classes were half days once a week at different schools in the community, and students were responsible for finding their own transportation to get to and from shops/home ec. classes. No school buses were provided, nor checking in with our normal schools.
One shops class one year was way, way further south of the community that I never ventured off to because there’s nothing there to go to.
When I was at the school for my class, the kids that went to that school kept asking if I was someone else of a different name and convinced I was that person. They didn’t like that person. So random kids teased me for no real reason as I was waiting for the public transit bus to go back to my normal school.
That was super weird. It was like that for every different school, each year.
There was a school further up the very, very long street from where I live (I went to the another school that was in my catchment zone.), and I would see those kids walking home from school sometimes while I was, too. One girl from this school up the street approached me saying this girl wants to fight me. I asked why. She didn’t know why, either.
These random threats and bullying have had a major impact in my perception of the world and people. Sometimes I’m convinced I’m living in a sort of Truman Show world where everyone knows me but just lets me go about my life, alone, except for the odd AH who want to make it known to me that I’m not likeable.
