Why Fans Demanded a Good Burger 2 Return

The introduction will set the stage by briefly recounting the impact and legacy of the original Good Burger film, leading into the reasons fans are clamoring for a sequel.

The Timeless Appeal of Good Burger

The movie originated as a 1994 sketch on the Nickelodeon comedy show All That, following the silly hijinks of cheery fast food cashier Ed, played by Kel Mitchell. Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order? This Nickelodeon classic is still full of ridiculous and corny fun. The original ’90s sketch, on which the original film was based, first aired on All That in 1994. “Good Burger” was a full-fledged movie released in 1997 that became a cult classic, demonstrating its enduring popularity.

A Wave of 90s Nostalgia

The broader trend of 90s nostalgia has seen the revival of various other 90s properties, contributing to the demand for a Good Burger sequel. There’s so many quotable lines and over-the-top chaos in this cult classic film. Now, we have our first look at Good Burger 2 with a teaser trailer that revives this story. The pop-up restaurant was created in collaboration with the team that launched the Saved By The Bell pop-up, which is indicative of the broad trend of reviving popular 90s properties.

Kenan & Kel’s Lasting Influence

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have been serving up more Good Burger since their sketch on The Tonight Show in 2015. They have expressed their openness to the idea of revisiting the film in various interviews over the years. When it comes to iconic duos for ’90s kids, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell rank pretty high up on the list. The comedic pair’s chemistry on Nickelodeon’s All That led to their own TV series, Kenan & Kel, and the 1997 comedy film Good Burger.

Cultural Events Keep Fandom Alive

Good Burger is such a beloved movie that fans have cherished for years, and fan events like pop-up Good Burger restaurants have shown there is a market for Good Burger-related experiences. Kel Mitchell, star of All That and Good Burger, appeared in a promo for the pop-up, telling fans there will be Good Burgers, Good Chunks, and Good Shakes along with games and photo ops.

Social Media Fuels Fan Campaigns

Social media campaigns and online petitions have played a significant role in demonstrating fan interest and organizing support for a sequel. If you have been keeping up with #NerdistAtHome, then you’ll know that we are already onto Netflix’s throwback selection.

A Thirst for Family-Friendly Laughs

The demand for more family-friendly, light-hearted comedies in today’s movie landscape is evident. The Good Burger 2 teaser trailer is ridiculous and the movie will surely be ten times that, suggesting that ‘Good Burger 2’ could potentially fulfill this need. Announced in March, the movie is set to make its debut on Paramount+ on November 22.

Potential Plot Excites Audiences

Speculation on potential plot directions for ‘Good Burger 2’ has been a topic of discussion among fans, adding to the excitement and demand. There’s some new faces at the restaurant in Good Burger 2, but Dex is still up to his old ways, risking everything in his latest scheme that he will drag the not-very-smart Ed into.

