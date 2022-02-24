Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Severance Before

In Apple TV+’s latest drama, Severance, employees at a corporation have had their lives surgically divided. When they come to work, they have no memory of their home lives, and when they go home, they can’t remember anything that happens at work. While this futuristic – and frightening – technology was designed to make the workplace the most productive possible environment since employees literally can’t think about anything else, there’s evidently a darker side to all of this that begins to emerge. Severance balances its inherent creepiness with unexpected humor in how its worker bees view their particular situation. The show features a terrific cast – here’s where you’ve seen them before.
Adam Scott (Mark)
One of Scott’s first recurring TV gigs was on Boy Meets World. He made subsequent appearances on Murder One, Party of Five, and Wasteland. He was a series regular on Tell Me You Love Me and Party Down, which is returning with new episodes soon. He joined the cast of Parks and Recreation at the end of its second season, and appeared in Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. He headlined Fox’s Ghosted and played Reese Witherspoon’s husband in Big Little Lies. He has also been in movies like A.C.O.D. and The Overnight.
Britt Lower (Helly)
Lower first appeared in the series Big Lake. Her next major TV role was in Unforgettable, and she also had a recurring role in Casual. She was a series regular on Man Seeking Woman, and has made appearances since on Ghosted, Future Man, and High Maintenance.
Patricia Arquette (Peggy)
Following her film debut in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors in 1987, Arquette moved on to more prominent roles, like in the TV movie Wildflower. High-profile parts in films like True Romance, Ed Wood, Flirting with Disaster, and Lost Highway followed in the 1990s. In 2005, she began starring as Allison DuBois on Medium, which won her an Emmy. She later had a recurring role on Boardwalk Empire and made two well-received limited series back-to-back, Escape at Dannemora and The Act, winning prizes for both. For her work in the film Boyhood, she took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2014.
John Turturro (Irving)
Turturro got his start as an extra in Raging Bull more than forty years ago. His next parts, To Live and Die in L.A. and Five Corners, increased his visibility, leading to his first collaboration with Spike Lee on Do the Right Thing. He starred in eight more Lee films, including Jungle Fever and Miracle at St. Anna. Turturro is also a frequent player in Coen Brothers projects, appearing in Miller’s Crossing, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, and O Brother, Where Art Thou? He earned awards attention for his role in Quiz Show. His TV career has been just as illustrious, including an Emmy win for playing the title character’s brother on Monk, as well as starring in the HBO limited series The Night Of and The Plot Against America.
Zach Cherry (Dylan)
Cherry has made many guest appearances on TV, on shows like Search Party, Living with Yourself, Succession, and The Last O.G. He was a more consistent player on You, I Feel Bad, and Crashing. He also had a minor but memorable role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Tramell Tillman (Milchick)
Since a one-episode role in 2015 on Difficult People, Tillman has appeared in episodes of Elementary and Hunters. He had a recurring part in Godfather of Harlem and was a series regular on Dietland.
Yul Vasquez (Petey)
After starting off with a number of roles in 1992, Vasquez has appeared in films like Traffic, Bad Boys II, and American Gangster. He was a series regular on Magic City, The Lottery, Midnight, Texas, Russian Doll, and The Outsider. He also guest-starred on Bloodline, Divorce, The Looming Tower, and Narcos: Mexico.
Jen Tullock (Devon)
Aside from the web series Disengaged, Tullock’s credits mostly include short films and one-episode appearances on shows like Casual, Curb Your Enthusiasm, SMILF, and Bless This Mess.
Michael Chernus (Rickon)
Chernus has credits dating back to 2005. He had a major role in Mercy opposite Taylor Schilling, and later played her brother in Orange is the New Black. He had memorable arcs on The Big C and Perpetual Grace, LTD and appeared as a series regular on Manhattan, Patriot, Easy, and Tommy. He played the Tinkerer in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Dichen Lachman (Ms. Casey)
Lachman’s first major TV role was in the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours. She was a star of Dollhouse and joined the cast of Being Human for season two. She was a series regular on Last Resort and Altered Carbon, and had recurring roles on The 100, Shameless, The Last Ship, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Animal Kingdom.
Christopher Walken (Burt)
Walken’s first role was way back in 1953 at the age of ten in The Wonderful John Acton. Numerous film and TV parts led to bigger hits like Annie Hall and an Oscar win for his performance in The Deer Hunter in 1978. Subsequent films over the next few decades included The Dead Zone, Batman Returns, and Pulp Fiction. He earned his second Oscar nomination in 2002 for Catch Me If You Can, also starring at the same time in less well-received fare like Kangaroo Jack and Gigli. Notable roles in recent years include Click, Hairspray, Kill the Irishman, Seven Psychopaths, and The Family Fang. He stars in another current TV series, Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws.