Five Performances from Glee That We Don’t Mind Watching Over and Over Again

It’s an interesting experience to witness singers give a new spin to our favorite songs through cover songs. We were able to do so for six seasons straight during the reign of the hit musical comedy drama, Glee. The series followed the journey of the members of the high school glee club called New Directions, led by its club director, Will Schuester, portrayed by Matthew Morrison (American Horror Story: 1984). It was an empowering show that paved the way for the voices of the underdogs to be heard. The series also featured a diverse cast that portrayed a wide variety of roles that usually seen on television. The New Directions was also composed of the kind of students that you typically see in a school setting. It felt like a trip back memory lane that brought us back to the halls of our high school, matched with our favorite show tunes and so much more. Here are five performances from the series that we don’t mind watching over and over again:
5. Don’t Stop Believing
This classic song by the rock band, Journey, was one of the most popular songs in the series. The scene where the New Directions first performed the song was a pivotal moment in the pilot episode, as it gave viewers a preview of what was to come in the succeeding episodes. The performance gave new meaning to the song, as it signified a sense of hope and inspiration for the new members of the glee club. It instantly became one of the songs that the New Directions was known for, and was even sung again in some of their Show Choir competitions. It’s not every day that you get to see a classic rock song to be interpreted this way.
4. Forget You
The famous song by Cee Lo Green was given a new spin when it was sung by the New Directions and their substitute teacher, Holly Holliday, portrayed by recurring series guest star, Gwyneth Paltrow (The Royal Tenenbaums). It was the kind of performance that made you want to jump off your seat and join in on the fun. Paltrow embodied the role of Holly with flying colors, as she portrayed her to be this funky and cool substitute teacher we all dreamt of having. This was passed onto the snazzy performance, which also proved that the New Directions was more than just a show choir who only knew how to cover different versions of Journey songs.
3. Lucky
The duet by head cheerleader Quinn Fabray, portrayed by Dianna Agron (Shiva Baby) and fellow glee club member, Sam Evans, portrayed by Chord Overstreet (Acapulco) would have easily made hearts swoon. It was such a lovely cover paired by such charming voices that painted the perfect picture of a budding romance. Aside from the drama that ensued among the members of the New Directions, the series also contained a lot of light-hearted moments, and this was one of them. The strength of the series lied in its ability to give its supporting cast members the opportunity to shine as well, and this was just one of the many performances that was a testament to that.
2. We’ve Got Tonight
Another romantic duet was the final performance of Rachel Berry, portrayed by Lea Michele (Scream Queens) and her onscreen (and then real-life) partner, Finn Hudson, portrayed by Cory Monteith (Sisters & Brothers). The tragic death of Monteith that rocked our lives happened soon thereafter. The love story between Rachel and Finn was one of the core storylines in the series. Seeing them perform together was always a delight for both the eyes and the ears. Knowing that this beautiful rendition of the song originally sung by Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton was the last time we would see the couple together onscreen still remains to be heart-shattering for so many fans.
1. Make You Feel My Love
The heartbreaking performance by Rachel Berry in the tribute episode to the untimely demise of Finn’s character is sure to thaw even the hardest of hearts. Seeing Rachel perform a tearful yet strong rendition of the already melancholy ballad feels as if we are seeing Michele really convey her feelings for Monteith’s passing. It was such a raw moment in the episode that made that made viewers feel the gravity of Finn and Monteith’s loss to the show. It was hard not to get attached to the characters in the series, who we’ve seen mature from their high school selves. Seeing the cast members also this affected is a reminder of the beautiful family they have built beyond the camera.