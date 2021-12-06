Entering the whimsical world of acclaimed filmmaker, Wes Anderson, is one of the great cinematic experiences. His visual artistry is out of this world, as he continues to come up with the most eccentric and imaginative films. His works of art have also served as an inspiration for major brands all over the world through the years. Anderson first aspired to be a writer at young age, but realized the beauty of filmmaking after toying with his father’s Super 8 camera while making silent films. Thank goodness for this discovery, as it has allowed us to see a new realm of filmmaking, and has allowed us to immensely enjoy one project after the other. Leave it to Anderson to make us see the world through different lenses. Only he can make the unconventional become endearing, and the out of the box elevate into something magical. Here are five film sets of Wes Anderson that we would want to live inside:
5. The Grand Budapest Hotel
The comedy drama was set in the elegant Grand Budapest Hotel, a mountainside ski resort in the fictional country of Zubrowka. The story follows the adventures of M. Gustave, portrayed by Ralph Fiennes (The Constant Gardener), the famous concierge of the hotel, who gets entangled in a murder investigation after the death of one of his lovers. The scenic backdrop of the film feels like that of a luxury getaway. The theme of the film is also that of opulence and class, mirrored by the hotel’s wealthy guests and top-notch service. The thrilling storyline is filled with mystery, and a whodunnit plotline that is so creatively crafted, watching the entire film unfold is already feels like a vacation in itself.
4. The Royal Tenenbaums
The classic comedy drama follows the dysfunctional Tenenbaum family and its eccentric members. The patriarch, Royal, portrayed by Gene Hackman (Behind Enemy Lines), fakes a terminal illness in order to reconcile with his three children, Chas, Margot, and Richie, portrayed by Ben Stiller (Meet the Parents), Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love), and Luke Wilson (Legally Blonde), accordingly, and his ex-wife, Etheline, portrayed by Anjelica Huston (The Witches). The film is known for its cast members’ preppy fashion sense and overall quirky vibe. The scenes are visually appealing with slightly dark undertones that make it all the more unique. It’s a family drama unlike any other, and one in which Anderson was able to make each character shine through despite of their flaws and inconsistencies.
3. Isle of Dogs
Animal lovers would get a hoot out of this film. The stop-motion science fiction comedy animation is set in dystopian Japan, and follows a boy’s journey as he searches for his lost dog. It’s an animated masterpiece that is a combination of eerie and sentimental. The subdued color tone of the film’s setting, and the Japanese landscape that is set in the future is both nostalgic and bizarre. After all, Anderson always has a way to shake things up, and turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. Dog owners will find a lot of scenes to be relatable and hilarious. It’s impossible to finish the movie, and not grow to love your pet dog even more.
2. Moonrise Kingdom
The coming-of-age drama is set in a fictional New England island, and follows the story of two 12-year-olds who, Sam Shakusky and Suzy Bishop, portrayed by Jared Gilman (No Letting Go) and Kara Hayward (Manchester by the Sea), who fall in love and run away together into the wilderness. The film is the epitome of carefree, and forbidden love, which is further exemplified by the movie’s dreamy backdrop and picturesque setting. It properly depicts the different stages of young love, wherein anything and everything seems possible, as long as you’ve got each other. The storyline was all sorts of quirky, romantic, and imaginative. One that was quintessentially Anderson’s from start to end.
1. The French Dispatch
The 2021 anthology comedy marks Anderson’s much-awaited big screen comeback. Apart from the all-star ensemble that is based on real-life characters, the film is also an ode to journalism. The story is set in an outpost of an American newspaper company based in a fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé, which released The French Dispatch Magazine. The sophistication of the French surroundings was aptly captured in the visually enticing film. It was a satisfying comeback that was well worth the wait. It was also high time that Anderson explored with an anthology film that featured three different storylines that were carefully integrated to intersect in the end. At the end of it all, you would just be itching to go on a European getaway.