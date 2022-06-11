Every time a new list of contestants drops for The Bachelorette, fans can’t help but do a little digging to see what the guys are all about. When news initially broke about season 19, Koy Schneiter’s name is one you may have seen. Although it doesn’t appear that he will actually end up being part of the show, there are still plenty of people who are interested in learning more about him. After all, just coming close to being on The Bachelorette is pretty exciting. Unfortunately, however, we don’t know why he may not have made the final cut, but hopefully, he still ends up finding the love he’s looking for. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Koy Schneiter.
1. He Is Originally From Iowa
There are a few sources that mention that Koy is from Arizona. While it’s true that he does currently live in the Scottsdale area, it appears that he is originally from Iowa. Koy attended Waukee High School in Waukee, IA where he graduated in 2015. While there, he was a member of the football team.
2. He IsActive on TikTok
Over the last few years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. As a result, countless people have risen to social media stardom thanks to the app. Even though Koy isn’t one of the biggest TikTokers out there, he’s still built a nice audience. Koy has over 11,000 followers on TikTok and his videos have gotten more than 94,000 total views.
3. He Likes Being Outdoors
There’s something about breathing in fresh air that really does the body good, and Koy would definitely agree. Koy has an adventurous spirit and he loves spending time outside whenever he gets the chance. He particularly enjoys things like going hiking, golfing, and boating.
4. He Studied Finance
Education is something that has always been important to Koy. In high school, he had a 4.03 GPA and he brought that same level of determination to college. According to his LinkedIn profile, Koy has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa. While in school, he was also involved in several activities outside of the classroom.
5. He Works in the Dental Field
Since graduation from college, Koy has really been on his grind and he’s built a solid career for himself. He is currently a surgical territory manager for a company called Straumann Group. Koy’s LinkedIn profile describes the company as “a global leader in esthetic dentistry”. He has been working with Straumann Group for almost a year.
6. He Has Done Some Modeling
On top of being athletic and educated, Koy is also a natural in front of the camera. This has allowed him to do some modeling over the years. While we do know that Koy has some modeling experience, it’s unclear if he’s ever gotten the chance to work with major brands.
7. He Loves to Stay Active
His days as a competitive athlete may be over, but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped being active. Koy is very serious about taking care of his body and exercise is a part of his daily routine. In addition to all of its physical benefits, exercise is also great for a person’s mental health.
8. Family Is Important to Him
Even though Koy is pretty active on social media, he isn’t the kind of person who posts a lot of details about his personal life. One thing we do know, though, is that he comes from a close-knit family and he really values the relationships he has with his loved ones. That said, it’s unclear if he has any siblings.
9. He Loves Shoes
Anyone who is into fashion will tell you that no outfit is complete without the perfect pair of shoes. This is something that Koy seems to understand. He really likes shoes and he is especially interested in sneakers. He even has a highlight section on his Instagram profile where he shows off some of his favorite kicks.
10. He Doesn’t Have Any Experience in the Entertainment Industry
Based on what we know about Koy, being on The Bachelorette would’ve been his first time being on a TV show. On one hand, being on a show like The Bachelorette is about finding love, but it’s also a good opportunity for people who are looking to put themselves out there and get opportunities within the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, Koy won’t get the chance to experience that, but just being affiliated with the show might still work out in his favor.