Antonio Aakeel has been in the entertainment industry for well over a decade. Even though his time in the business hasn’t always been easy, Antonio has never given up on chasing his dreams. That dedication has earned him lots of respect and has put him on the path to international stardom. Antonio has a recurring role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Slow Horses which is set to premiere on April 1. His role in the show has the ability to grow his career and his existing fan base is excited to see him with such a major opportunity. He also has a couple of other projects in the works which will be released later this year. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Antonio Aakeel.
1. A School Play Inspired Him to Get Into Acting
Antonio doesn’t come from a family with a history of being in the entertainment industry, but that didn’t stop him from developing an interest in acting at an early age. After being cast in a school play and given just one line, he knew that acting was what he wanted to do.
2. He Likes His Privacy
Being famous is often a byproduct of working in the entertainment industry, but there are lots of actors who prefer to live a more low-key life and Antonio is one of them. So far, he has chosen to keep the details of his personal life away from the spotlight and it’s easy to understand why.
3. He Speaks Three Languages
If you’ve ever tried to learn another language, you know that it can be incredibly challenging. For that reason, it’s always impressive when a person is able to speak multiple languages. With that being said, get ready to be impressed by Antonio. In addition to English, he is also fluent in Hindi and Punjabi.
4. He Has Lots of Theater Experience
Antonio’s film and TV roles have gotten him the most attention, but the stage will always have his heart. Throughout his career, he has been part of several theater productions and he continues to return to the stage every time he gets the chance. Even though on-screen opportunities tend to pay more, there’s something about performing in front of a large audience that many actors can’t get enough of.
5. He Studied English
There are lots of people who believe that majoring in English is a dead-end because jobs traditionally held by English majors have started to dwindle. However, actors like Antonio are proof that English majors can work in a wide variety of fields that may not seem relevant to the subject.
6. He Has Done Voice Work
Antonio has spent the majority of his career doing live-action work, but he has also shown that he has what it takes to be a successful voice actor. In addition to working on animated projects like Octonauts: Above & Beyond, he has also done podcasts and narrated audiobooks.
7. He Likes to Travel
Acting has opened the door for Antonio to have lots of awesome experiences, and traveling has been one of them. Over the years, he’s gotten to visit countries such as France and the Netherlands. As his career continues to grow, he will probably get to visit lots of other amazing destinations.
8. He Has Experience Behind the Scenes
Acting is Antonio’s main focus now, but there is a chance that he may eventually decide to explore things from the other side of the camera. In 2013, Antonio made his debut as a writer, director, and producer in the short film Dry the River. This may be his only behind-the-scenes credit now, but one day that probably won’t be the case.
9. He Is a Dog Person
If you’re a dog lover, you may be excited to know that Antonio Aakeel is a dog person too. While it’s unclear if he has a fur baby of his own, his Instagram profile makes it very clear that he loves spending time with dogs. Even if you’ve never had a pet, you know there’s something special about the bond between dogs and humans.
10. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training
Although we know that Antonio studied English, we weren’t able to track down any information on whether he has had any acting training. What we do know, however, is that he had the opportunity to attend the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama but he decided not to so that he could take a part in a production of Guantanamo Boy. While this may have seemed like a risky decision at the time, it proved to be the perfect one for Antonio.