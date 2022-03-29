Meet The Cast Of “Slow Horses”

Apple TV+ is set to add another masterfully crafted series to its list of highly acclaimed TV shows. Slow Horses is the streaming service’s upcoming offering, a spy thriller based on the novel of the same name by Mick Herron. The show is created by Will Smith (not that Will Smith), who previously worked on Veep. Here is a synopsis of the show, according to IMDb: “Follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb.” Want to know more about who will be portraying the characters in this much-anticipated series? We’ve listed down every actor expected to grace the screen for Slow Horses.
Gary Oldman
Yes, the legendary, multi-Oscar-recognized actor Gary Oldman is appearing on the small screen, starring in Slow Horses as Jackson Lamb. Oldman has been in many highly acclaimed and blockbuster hits, and boy, where do we even start? He played James Gordon in The Dark Knight Trilogy, Sirius Black in the Harry Potter franchise, and Beethoven in Immortal Beloved. For his role playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor. He also received nominations for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Mank.
Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke also stars in Slow Horses as Sidonie “Sid” Baker. The young actress is most popularly known for her role in Bates Motel as Emma Decody. Cooke also played roles in Naked Singularity, Little Fish, Pixie, Sound of Metal, Life Itself, and Ready Player One. In an interview with Collider, Cooke talked about the show and working alongside the great Gary Oldman: “I love the fact that we’re playing spies, but they’re spies that are in spy jail, at the moment. They have to sit there doing admin work. They’re doing paperwork. To play out the mundanity of being an agent was really fun. It has this wicked sense of humor throughout. And seeing Gary Oldman at his best, doing what he does, was amazing.”
Jonathan Pryce
Another veteran actor joining the cast of Slow Horses is Jonathan Pryce, who will be playing the character of David Cartwright. One of the most versatile performers in Hollywood, Pryce has appeared in cheesy action flicks like G.I. Joe to serious biographical dramas like The Two Popes, for which he received an Academy Award nomination. Everyone’s excited to see Pryce on Slow Horses, but there’s another show he’s scheduled to make waves. In Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown, Jonathan Pryce will be replacing Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. Jonathan Pryce will also be appearing in an upcoming film titled All the Old Knives, starring Chris Pine and Thandie Newton.
Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas plays Diana Taverner in Slow Horses. The English actress is a five-time BAFTA Award and Olivier Award nominee. She has also been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 1996’s The English Patient. Some of the most recent movies she’s appeared in include Rebecca, Final Set, Military Wives, and Tomb Raider.
Jack Lowden
Jack Lowden will be playing River Cartwright in Slow Horses. The Scottish actor has appeared in movies like Benediction, Kindred, Capone, Fighting With My Family, and Mary Queen of Scots. On TV, he’s worked in Small Axe, The Long Song, and War & Peace. In an interview with The Scotsman, Lowden talked about a misconception about actors that he had when he was just starting out, saying: “When I first started I thought in a sort of arrogant way that actors were fannies and spoilt and you just turn up and say something, but the longer I worked, and then getting a chance to produce and see the other side, they really are the magical bit.” From humble beginnings, Lowden now finds himself working alongside actors like Oldman and Pryce.
Antonio Aakeel
Antonio Aakeel will be portraying Hassan Ahmed in Slow Horses. The actor’s most prominent work was as the lead actor in the 2018 comedy film Eaten By Lions. Aakeel has also appeared in Tomb Raider and Three Girls.
Sam Hazeldine
Sam Hazeldine joins Slow Horses as a character named Moe. A son of English acting royalty James Hazeldine, Sam Hazeldine has appeared in films like The War Below and The Last Duel. On TV, he’s made appearances in The Witcher and Temple in a recurring role. Hazeldine has had main roles on TV prior to Slow Horses. He appeared in a lead role in The Innocents as well as the sketch comedy show The Kevin Bishop Show.
Rosalind Eleazar
Rosalind Eleazar will be portraying the character of Louisa Guy in Slow Horses. A film, TV, and stage actress, Eleazar has done it all. She appeared in Breeders, Death in Paradise, and Harlots, as well as the movies I’m Not In Love and The Personal History of David Copperfield. On stage, she portrayed Dido in 15 Heroines and Yelena in Uncle Vanya.
Chris Reilly
Actor Chris Reilly joins Slow Horses as Nick Duffy. A constant presence on UK TV shows and movies, he’s appeared in EastEnders and Silent Witness. His most recent film work is the 2014 movie Allies and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.
Dustin Demri-Burns
British actor Dustin Demri-Burns is set to play Min Harper in Slow Horses. The actor has been in Sick Note, Game Face, and Turn Up Charlie.
Christopher Chung
Christopher Chung will be portraying Roddy Ho in Slow Horses. An Australian actor of Chinese and Irish descent, he has played characters in projects like Neighbours and Waterloo Road. In an enthusiastic Instagram post, Chung expressed his excitement over Slow Horses, writing: “And we’re off to the races. Your first look at #SlowHorses coming to @appletvplus on the 1st of April. Can’t wait for you all to meet Ho.”
Joey Ansah
Last on the list is Joey Ansah, who will be portraying Agent Pierce in the upcoming spy thriller. Ansah is a popular actor, director, and martial artist whose credits include Bourne Ultimatum, Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist, and The Old Guard.