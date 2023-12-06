Iconic Holiday Movies: The True Story Behind National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The National Lampoon’s Vacation series, led by the incomparable Chevy Chase, showcases the lovable yet bumbling character of Clark Griswold, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. With his good-hearted nature and propensity for misadventures, Chase commands the screen as the endearing yet dim-witted Clark. While each installment in the series presents hilarious escapades, Christmas Vacation stands out as the most renowned.
In National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Clark decides to forgo his penchant for family vacations, opting instead to celebrate the holidays at home. However, he soon discovers that even within the confines of his humble abode, chaos and disaster can strike at any moment. Christmas Vacation has solidified its place as a timeless classic, leaving an enduring legacy as a must-watch Christmas movie that continues to bring joy and laughter to generations of viewers. So, here’s the true story behind the now iconic Christmas movie.
The Origins of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
John Hughes was one of the most prominent filmmakers of the 1980s thanks to the glaring success of movies like Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Weird Science. He was also the driving force behind the first two National Lampoon’s Vacation movies. After a four year hiatus between installments, Hughes was approached to deliver a Christmas outing of the famed series. Before achieving Hollywood success, National Lampoon existed as a magazine that served up short comedy stories. Interestingly, Hughes was one of the main writers for the magazine. So, when he was asked to write a Christmas themed Vacation movie, he extrapolated his short story, Christmas 59, which was originally featured in the magazine.
The Story Behind the Ever-changing Ages of the Griswold Children
Throughout the National Lampoon’s Vacation series, one aspect that remains puzzling to viewers is the lack of continuity among the characters, with the only exception being the adult characters. Take, for instance, Rusty, who is initially portrayed as the older brother to Audrey in the first two movies. However, in the third installment, Christmas Vacation, Rusty is suddenly depicted as the younger brother to Juliette Lewis‘s version of Audrey. This inconsistency has sparked debate and confusion among fans, leading many to question whether these movies should be considered true follow-ups or rather separate stories within a shared universe. Despite the ongoing speculation, the reasons behind this lack of continuity remain unknown, leaving audiences to form their own theories and interpretations.
Chevy Chase’s Dedication to his Character in Christmas Vacation
Chevy Chase has truly exemplified a remarkable dedication to his roles throughout his illustrious career in comedy. His commitment to his characters can be seen in some of his wackiest scenes, where he expertly utilizes his eccentric mannerisms and physicality. In fact, a shining example of his extraordinary dedication can be witnessed in Christmas Vacation.
In this beloved film, there is a famous scene where Chase’s character, Clark, battles with the Christmas lights. Frustrated with the tangle of wires, Clark takes out his anger on the array of decorations in his garden, even resorting to punching a Santa statue with incredible force. It was during the filming of this scene that Chase broke his pinky finger. However, instead of giving up or taking a break, Chase, driven by his incredible commitment, fought through the excruciating pain and finished the scene. To that, Chase was left to contend with a broken finger for the remainder of the shoot.
Christmas Vacation Led to the Creation of Another Iconic Christmas Movie
Alongside John Hughes, Chris Columbus was a key figure in comedy cinema during the 80s, rising to fame after directing movies like Adventures in Babysitting and Heartbreak Hotel. After such success, Columbus was hired to helm National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. However, despite his massive stature, Chevy Chase had developed a reputation of being difficult to work with. With that said, during the early stages of filming, Columbus began to clash with Chase. Contemplating leaving the movie, Columbus confided in Hughes, who gave him another offer instead.
While Christmas Vacation was filming, another project of Hughes’ was about to enter production. This movie was Home Alone. After reading the script, Columbus fell in love with the movie and boarded as its director. To that, a Christmas classic was made and Jeremiah S. Chechik replaced Columbus as director for Christmas Vacation. Both movies became triumphant, with Christmas Vacation releasing in 1989 and Home Alone hitting theaters the very next year.
Unveiling the Failed Sequel to Christmas Vacation
Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie’s Island Adventure served as an unofficial sequel that put the spotlight on Randy Quaid‘s beloved character, cousin Eddie. This quirky, lovable character had become a fan favorite throughout the iconic National Lampoon movies. However, Quaid’s personal struggles and legal issues had overshadowed his career, leading to a decline in opportunities. Consequently, the sequel was released as a straight-to-DVD film, failing to capture the same momentum as its predecessor. Despite this setback, the enduring legacy of the original Christmas Vacation remains untarnished. Each holiday season, the classic comedy still gains prevalence on TV and streaming platforms, reminding audiences of the hilarity and heartwarming moments that made the first film beloved by many.
