9 Things You Didn’t Know About Sausage Party’s Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll wears many hats. He’s a writer, actor, director, producer, and voice artist, perhaps best known for his comedic performances. Kroll’s career took off in 2004 with NBC’s sketch series Best Week Ever.
However, the 44-year-old isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as it has been one hit piece after another. The latest is Netflix’s Big Mouth, where Kroll is cast alongside comedy icons like John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, and Fred Armisen. With that in mind, here are 9 things you didn’t know about Nick Kroll.
9. The Kroll Show Made Him A Household Name
Kroll began his career working with Dave Chappelle on The Chappelle Show. However, he worked behind the scenes as a writer. He would later draw from the experience of his humble beginnings when he started his own project called Kroll Show. The show ran for 3 seasons between 2013 and 2015. Kroll Show remains some of his best work and is undoubtedly a masterpiece to this day.
8. Nick Kroll Is A Master Of Disguise
The Kroll Show was a success for several reasons. Kroll’s crude humor and his unique approach to comedy are top on the list. Also, there’s his ability to take on several leadership roles and still put up a spectacular performance.
The star played eight characters, and some of his best include Liz B (the publicist), Bobby Bottleservice, and Gil Faizon. Considering the challenges involved in playing multiple roles, it’s clear that Nick Kroll had a bright future ahead of him. Even more, the fact that he was new in the industry made his efforts more commendable.
7. The Kroll Show Is His Best Effort
With so many great performances as a voice artist and TV character, it’s tough to pinpoint Nick Kroll’s best work. The star has given his all to many roles, so best believe there’s a wide selection. Without a doubt, that title goes to his characters on Kroll Show — that’s just how good a show it was.
6. His Most Successful Role As A Voice Artist Is In Big Mouth
Voice artists are a gem; if they can handle more than one character in the same production, that’s an added plus. Kroll is the voice behind several animated movies and TV shows. That includes the Addams Family 1 & 2, Sausage Party, Captain Underpants, Sing 1 & 2, and Big Mouth. Big Mouth got him two Emmy Nominations, the CCA, OFTA, and Gotham Awards. Making it the clear winner in this case.
5. Nick Kroll Had A Privileged Background
Nick Kroll is a successful Hollywood actor/celebrity, so he isn’t strapped for cash. However, the star is among a handful of actors who come from a privileged backgrounds. He’s the last of four children of Manhattan businessman Jules Kroll, worth about 2 billion dollars. Nevertheless, the multi-talented actor and comedian put in the work to get to where he is today.
4. He Faked An Accent To Play Edgar Allen Poe
As a voice artist, Kroll not only has to switch between characters, but sometimes he also has to fake an accent. This was the case in Dickinson, where the star played the role of Edgar Allen Poe. According to Kroll, he was told at the very last minute that his character had a Southern accent.
3. He Finds Uncle Fester Quite Relatable
For the most part, Kroll connects deeply with the characters he played. Speaking on his role as Uncle Fester in the Addams Family, Nick revealed that he could relate to the character. According to him, he’s the Uncle Fester in his own family.
2. Netflix’s Big Mouth Is Based On Nick Kroll’s Childhood Experience
Netflix’s latest buzz-making adult animation was not only co-created by Kroll. It was also based on his experience growing up. The star was the voice behind the main protagonist Nick Birch, and Maury, the hormone monster.
His co-actors, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jessi Klein, and Ayo Edebiri, delivered an outstanding performance. That explains why the show received seven Emmy nominations and won two. Despite running for 6 seasons, the actor revealed that there are more stories to tell.
1. He Has More Projects In The Works
Kroll is a busy bee as far as work is concerned. Whenever he’s done with one project, there’s something else cooking in the corner, and it’s no different this time. In the movie Red One, Kroll will be starring with notable actors, including Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The release date is yet to be confirmed, but it’s around the corner from all indications.
