Why Kirby Reed’s Return Didn’t Work In Scream VI

Scream VI was a notable entry for numerous reasons; whether it was the location change or the shocking reveal of three Ghostface killers, the film had plenty of highs that it such an enjoyment entry. Plus, it get us a chance to know the new cast better and there dynamic, which did wonders for the story overall. However, there was one name that stood out like a sore thumb: Kirby Reed.
The Hayden Penettiere character worked so well in Scream 4 because there was a coolness about her. She wasn’t your typical horror blonde trope and her banter with the main cast was rather fun. It was questionable about how they played with history as it was heavily implied in Scream 4 that Kirby was dead, but it wasn’t such an egregious return. It was nice to see her make a surprising return in Scream VI, but Kirby ultimately felt cold throughout the latest entry. Her character simply didn’t work in Scream VI for numerous reasons.
Her Lack Of Chemistry With The Main Cast
Kirby worked so well in Scream 4 was because she was a big part of the main cast. Her dynamic with several members was entertaining, and it allowed her to showcase the different sides of her character. That can’t be said here. Kirby wasn’t really allowed to breath by bonding with the new generation. Though she played a significant role in the climax, we didn’t understand much of Kirby’s true motivation and what she’s like these days behind her badge and gun.
It would’ve been great to get better context on how the tragedy in Woodsboro affected the FBI agent. Seeing her trying to bond with the new cast would’ve definitely help bridge that gap. Kirby felt unnecessarily tacked onto Scream VI. She was far from the worse thing the latest entry, but her time was rather forgettable overall. Naturally, I don’t experience her to be the same snarky teenager that she played in the fourth film, but there was clear missed opportunity on not fully capitalizing on Kirby’s return.
Kirby’s True Motivations Weren’t Clear
There was a point where Kirby’s arc was about take a turn for the interesting. There was a tease that Kirby was actually exiled for mental reasons. This goes back to the psyche of the character following her near death experience in Scream 4. It would’ve been great to tap into that and understand why Kirby made a random return out of the blue.
Kirby was closer to Dewey more than anyone in Scream 6, so it would’ve been a better justify is she returned in Scream 5. I know that Wayne said that to stop the kids from trusting her, but giving some easter eggs or clues prior to that moment would’ve made a world of difference in developing Kirby’s character. She ultimately felt stale because she didn’t provide much purpose. Kirby also didn’t have any ties to the new Ghostface face killers so her inclusion felt forced. Even if that wasn’t the story they wanted to go with, she should’ve been given some type of motivation that tied into the larger story.
Maybe she’s been investigating the cult aspects in New York City that was teased throughout the film? Or even something simply as Ghostface trying to kill Kirby in the opening scene would’ve given more juice to her arc. Either way, the lack of understanding Kirby’s motivations hindered more than helped.
Legacy Armor
The biggest surprise of Scream VI is the lack of shocking death. Kirby suffered the same issue as Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and most of the legacy characters that remain alive in this franchise. I’m not saying that Kirby NEEDED to die in order to make her character better. But it never felt like her character was in any true danger in the first place. With the focus mainly being on Sara, Tara, Mindy, and Chad, there really wasn’t much hint that the killers cared much about Kirby.
Sure, they tried to get them to not trust the FBI agent, but there wasn’t a defining moment where Kirby felt like she was going to die. Gale got that moment, until it became apparent that she would stay alive because Ghostface was taking his sweet time trying to kill her. Nevertheless, the plot armor for these legacy characters has to be stripped. I know that Dewey died in Scream 5, but that “anything can happen” feel is a crucial part for a movie like Scream. How can I get invested in a character when it doesn’t feel like they’re life isn’t in danger? Kirby had so much potential in return to the Scream franchise, but she ended up being a forgettable piece of the film’s history.
Follow Us