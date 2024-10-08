‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Badly Underperforms at the Global Box Office

The global opening weekend collections are in, and Joker: Folie à Deux hasn’t performed as well as expected. The musical thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga hit the theatres on October 4, 2024, and was projected to earn $81.1 million across 76 markets. However, after the opening weekend, the actual figure stands at $77 million. 

When it comes to the U.S. box office, the film earned $37.8 million, which was also less than earlier estimates. Combined with the film’s international earnings, the total global box office take for the opening weekend then stands at $114.8 million, which is lower than the $121.1 million that was initially reported. The sequel fell far short of the original Joker‘s (2019) impressive $96.2 million opening weekend, despite having an increased budget of $200 million. Domestically, the first film earned $39 million on Friday alone. 

As reported by Variety, Joker: Folie à Deux, negative word-of-mouth and a “D” grade on CinemaScore contributed to the film’s underwhelming performance. But while Warner Bros. might have missed the mark with the Joker Sequel, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has just gone past the $265 million mark domestically. With Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night releasing on October 11, 2024, Joker: Folie à Deux faces even tougher competition at the box office. 

Rank Movie Title Days in Theaters Weekend Gross Distributor Domestic Box Office International Box Office Global Box Office
1 Joker: Folie à Deux 4 $37,678,467 Warner Bros. $37,678,467 $77,000,000 $114,678,467
2 The Wild Robot 11 $18,896,065 Universal Pictures $64,180,125 $36,550,000 $100,730,125
3 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 32 $10,141,280 Warner Bros. $265,322,428 $137,500,000 $402,822,428
4 Transformers One 18 $5,387,318 Paramount Pictures $47,258,804 $49,800,000 $97,058,804
5 Speak No Evil 25 $2,765,880 Universal Pictures $32,552,345 $34,792,000 $67,344,345
6 Sam and Colby: The Legends of the Paranormal 5 $1,755,000 AMC Theatres $1,755,000 Not yet available Not yet available
7 Deadpool & Wolverine 75 $1,577,447 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures $633,890,792 $697,798,830 $1,331,689,622
8 White Bird 4 $1,557,893 Lionsgate $1,557,893 $3,041,892 $4,599,785
9 The Substance 18 $1,359,031 MUBI $9,744,365 $7,102,098 $16,846,463
10 Megalopolis 11 $1,070,315 Lionsgate $6,509,581 $2,180,608 $8,690,189

The Musical Genre Might Have Impacted the Sequel’s Reception 

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

After it’s release in 2019, Joker went on to become one of the biggest R-rated movies at the time. With a budget of just $60 million, the film grossed over $1 billion internationally. The original film was a dark, gritty drama that followed Arthur Fleck and the downward spiral that leads to him becoming the Joker. The sequel, on the other hand, switches genres and is a jukebox musical which revolves around the Joker and his love interest, Harleen “Lee” Quinzel.

In an interview with Variety, film analyst Jeff Bock talked about the musical element being the reason behind the film’s low performance at the box office. In his exact words: “If you look at what made Joker a hit, it was going to dark places.” Bock believes that while director Todd Phillips wanted to do something different, it’s not what the audience was expecting from the sequel. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joker: Folie à Deux was origianally slated to be a Broadway musical. However, Phillips and Phoenix ultimately committed to the movie and brought Lady Gaga on board. The sequel consists of a number of fantasy musical numbers starring the Joker and Lee, who meet while Arthur is in Arkam Asylum and waiting for his trial. During the Venice Film Festival in September 2024, Lady Gaga shared that the music in the film gave the characters a way to express their feelings when the dialogue wasn’t enough, as reported by Deadline.

You can catch Joker: Folie à Deux in theatres all across the U.S. 

Poster for Joker: Folie à Deux Joker: Folie à Deux
Cast Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener
Release Date October 4, 2024
Stream On Theatrical release
Directed by Todd Phillips
Produced by Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Based On Characters from DC Comics
Plot Summary A follow-up to Joker (2019), focusing on the psychological journey of Arthur Fleck and his descent into madness with Harley Quinn.
Musical Elements Musical score by Hildur Guðnadóttir. Features musical performances by Lady Gaga.
Current Status Released on October 4, 2024. Earned $77 million in its global opening weekend, slightly below its projected $81.1 million.
