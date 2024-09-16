New Trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Shows Lady Gaga Unhinged as Lee

Warner Bros. is making it clear that Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn is not going to be a regurgitation of all former portrayals of the iconic character. In a brand-new featurette for Joker: Folie à Deux, fans get a glimpse of Lady Gaga as Lee and how Todd Phillips’s Joker and Harley Quinn are distanced from DC Comics. Gaga’s version of the fan-favorite Batman villain calls herself Lee Quinzel, who falls hopelessly in love with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.
The featurette also includes an interview with Gaga, who is all praises for Silver’s Joker (2019). The songwriter and actress recalls being blown away by the film because she had “never seen a world created like that before.” Phoenix also shares how easy it was for Gaga to slip into her role and become the perfect raw counterpart to his character. Also serving as the writer of the upcoming film, Phillips adds that Gaga’s Lee seamlessly fits into the world of the film.
The official synopsis of the film states: “Joker: Folie à Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as the Joker. While grappling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also discovers the music that has always been within him.” Phillips has revealed that the sequel will take place in the musical world that occupies Arthur’s cracked mind which means that fans can expect the characters to break into song often, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Phillips Is Not Going To Be Making Any Superhero Films After This
After the critical and commercial acclaim of the 2019 Joker, Phillips wanted to recreate the same magic with the sequel. During a press conference in Italy in September 2024, the director revealed how he and Phoenix would joke about the first film leading to a series of sequels — as is the tradition with superhero movies in Hollywood.
While the director initially dismissed the idea of a sequel to Joker, he eventually decided to come back and showcase Joker’s iconic love story with Harley Quinn. However, he wanted to be sure that he could make the sequel as unexpected as the first film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phillips based the premise of the story on a dream Phoenix had where he was singing songs as Joker.
When asked if he would return for more superhero films, the director confessed that staying in this space is not really a goal for him. But for now, he can’t say yes or no. In his official Venice Film Fest director’s statement for Joker: Folie à Deux, Phillips shared that the sequel is just as crazy and fearless as Joker himself. He added that along with Scott Silver, he wrote the script to tell the world who Arthur Fleck really is.
Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4, 2024.
|Joker: Folie à Deux
|Cast
|Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener
|Release Date
|October 4, 2024
|Stream On
|Theatrical release
|Directed by
|Todd Phillips
|Produced by
|Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
|Based On
|Characters from DC Comics
|Plot Summary
|A musical psychological thriller exploring the relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn.
|Musical Elements
|Musical performances by Lady Gaga, integrated into the storyline
|Current Status
|Currently in post-production phase
