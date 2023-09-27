Lady Gaga’s Transformation into Harley Quinn: A Detailed Look

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta on March 28, 1986, in New York City, has become one of the world’s most successful and innovative music artists of the 21st century. She started her career by performing in small clubs in New York City before releasing her debut album, The Fame, in 2008. Since then, she has produced countless number one hits, which includes songs like “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” and “Born This Way.”
Gaga is known for her unique fashion sense and her ability to push boundaries with her music. In addition to her music career, she has also crossed over to Hollywood, appearing in movies like A Star is Born, which earned her critical acclaim and a plethora of new fans. In 2024, she will take on the role of Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips‘ much-anticipated sequel, Joker 2. So, here’s everything we know about Lady Gaga’s transformation into Harley Quinn.
The Story Behind Lady Gaga’s Early Days as an Actress
Lady Gaga has been a lover of the arts from a very early age. She began to play piano at the age of four, and by the time she was a teenager, she was performing at various open mic nights. As well as this, she demonstrated a love for acting, performing in school plays and productions. At the age of seventeen, she gained early entry to the Collaborative Arts Project 21, a music school at New York University. From here, she continued to excel in many forms of entertainment.
Although her first movie role came in 2013, with Robert Rodriguez‘s Machete Kills, she actually appeared on-screen over a decade before that. In 2001, a barely recognisable Lady Gaga had a small role in an episode of The Sopranos. This would be her first foray into acting. However, her musical career took off and she put acting to the side until 2013. After proving herself as a formidable acting talent, Gaga would go on to forefront A Star Is Born in 2018, opposite Bradley Cooper. Her role in the movie would see her receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Although she didn’t win, she did take home an Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures.
In 2021, Gaga wowed audiences and critics yet again when she took on a role in Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci. In the biopic, Gaga delivered an immersive rendition as Patrizia Reggiani, a notorious real-life woman who went to prison for the murder of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci. Her performance was utterly captivating, fully saturating herself into the role. This would undoubtedly set her on the path to her next role as Harley Quinn.
Unveiling Lady Gaga’s Immersive Approach to Playing Harley Quinn
According to Grazia Magazine, Lady Gaga stayed in character for the entirety of filming when shooting House of Gucci. In fact, she would even remain in character when she was off set and in her hotel room. In Joker 2, Gaga will be starring alongside renowned method actor, Joaquin Phoenix. So, with that in mind, she is believed to be following a methodical approach yet again for her role as Harley Quinn. When speaking with Variety, Lawrence Sher (the cinematographer of Joker 2) claimed he never really met Gaga as she was in character for the duration of filming. He divulged:
“I didn’t know Stefani at all,” referring to Gaga’s real name. “Strangely, I felt like I never even met her, even during the makeup/hair tests. Maybe it was my philosophy of not trying to get in their space. And then I remember for a week, being like, ‘God, I feel like we are disconnecting. Not even connecting. We are like on opposites.’
Everything We Know About Joker 2 Starring Lady Gaga
Joker 2 is set for release on October 4, 2024. It was originally titled Joker 2: Folie à Deux, however it is unsure if that title is still going ahead. As of the time of this writing, Todd Phillips has remained adamant that the plot be kept under wraps. In fact, there is still no official plot listed on the film’s IMDB page. However, the film’s original working title can offer moviegoers an idea of what to anticipate. The translation of “folie à deux” refers to “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals.”
In light of Lady Gaga’s casting as Harley Quinn, it is conceivable that Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) will encounter Quinn while in the mental institution he was admitted to following the heinous events of the previous film. Furthermore, the behind-the-scenes pictures from Joker 2 make it clear that Arthur doesn’t remain imprisoned in the asylum for very long. On top of this, more behind-the-scenes photos also show Quinn and Fleck dancing on the infamous steps seen in the first movie, indicating that they somehow escape the asylum together.