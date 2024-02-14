MCU’s Fantastic Four Finally Announces Star-Studded Cast

The Fantastic Four is a team of superheroes in the Marvel Comics universe, created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in 1961. The team consists of four individuals who gained superhuman powers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a scientific mission in space. The team consists of Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, Susan Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm, also known as the Human Torch, and Ben Grimm, also known as the Thing.
As soon as it was announced that Marvel planned to introduce the Fantastic Four into the MCU, the movie industry was alight with buzz and speculation as to who would portray these characters. Now, the wait is finally over and the cast has been revealed after a long drawn-out hype. Here’s everything we know about Marvel’s Fantastic Four, in terms of plot, cast, and release details.
Who Are the Stars of Marvel’s Fantastic Four?
Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic
Pedro Pascal has rapidly become one of the biggest names in Hollywood in recent years, thanks to standout performances in some of the most popular projects of the decade. With the success of 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and the groundbreaking HBO series, The Last of Us, Pascal has solidified his position as a bona fide superstar. In Fantastic Four, Pascal will take on the role of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, a brilliant scientist and the leader of the Fantastic Four. With his incredible intellect and innovative mind, he is able to stretch his body into any shape or form, making him a formidable superhero.
Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman
Vanessa Kirby is a versatile and incredibly talented actress who has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with her captivating performances. Best known for her role as Princess Margaret in the critically acclaimed TV series, The Crown, Vanessa’s portrayal of the rebellious royal brought depth and complexity to the character. She also showcased her action-packed skills opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, proving her ability to hold her own in intense action sequences.
However, it was her emotionally raw and powerful performance in the heartbreaking drama, Pieces of a Woman, that truly solidified her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Nominated for an Oscar for her role as a grieving mother grappling with loss, Vanessa’s performance was a tour de force that crowned her a star of her generation. In 2025, she will join the Fantastic Four cast as Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman. As the wife of Mr. Fantastic, Sue is not only a powerful superhero in her own right but also a caring and supportive partner. She is known for her strong leadership skills and ability to keep her team focused and united in the face of adversity.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka The Thing
Ebon Moss-Bachrach will join the Fantastic Four cast as Ben Grimm aka The Thing. Moss-Bachrach made his acting debut in 1999 and went on to star in acclaimed shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, John Adams, and Damages. However, his breakout role came in 2022 when he starred as the brash and eccentric Richie in the hugely popular FX series, The Bear. In this role, he shined with a multi-faceted performance, displaying quick wit, frenetic dialogue and a raw intensity. With these dynamic ranges in his acting arsenal, it’s clear that he will shine in his next role in Fantastic Four.
Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch
Joseph Quinn has quickly become one of the most sought-after actors of 2022, skyrocketing to fame with his captivating portrayal of Eddie Munson in the hit series, Stranger Things. His dynamic performance and undeniable on-screen charisma have enraptured the allure of audiences worldwide, earning him rave reviews and accolades in the process. His talent and dedication to his craft have congealed his status as one of the fastest rising stars in the industry. To that, Joseph Quinn’s superstardom will only skyrocket further as he joins the cast of Fantastic Four in 2025.
In Marvel’s anticipated picture, Quinn will step into the shoes of Johnny Storm aka Human Torch. Known for his hot-headed and impulsive nature, this is overwrought by his magnificent ability to generate and manipulate fire. Having already showcased that he can play a multi-dimensional character in Stranger Things, Quinn’s boarding amongst the Fantastic Four cast feels like a recipe for further fame and enchantment for the British talent.
What Is the Plot of the Movie?
In the 2000s, the Fantastic Four franchise gained massive popularity, kicking off with the 2005 film adaptation Fantastic Four and its sequel, Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer. In 2015, Josh Trank rebooted the franchise with his Miles Teller led vehicle. However, seeing as this fresh take landed rather flat on its face, the franchise hit a stalemate. As a result, rumours of another revamp started to surface, and the project was then green lit with a scheduled 2023 release. Yet, once again this didn’t come to fruition, leaving fans disheartened.
On Valentine’s Day 2024, the 2025 Fantastic Four cast was revealed via a quirky cartoon poster posted to Marvel Entertainment’s official X page. However, no plot details were released. And as of yet, neither IMDB or the official Marvel website have released a synopsis. Despite this, the potential plot can be hypothesised based on studio head Kevin Feige‘s statements on how the movie will explore a story that hasn’t been told before, telling Deadline “Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics.” He also expressed his desires for Fantastic Four to jumpstart Phase 6 of the MCU, as the rights no longer belong to 20th Century Fox. He divulged: “We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they’ve been in the comics for 50 or 60 years.”
When Will Marvel’s Fantastic Four Be Released?
It’s no secret that Marvel’s Fantastic Four has seen many delays resulting in numerous release changes. However, a release date has finally been set. The movie will land in theaters on July 25, 2025. The project is currently in pre-production and casting is still under way for further supporting actors. Until we know more, read about the terrible Fantastic Four movie Marvel doesn’t want you to see.
