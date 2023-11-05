The Best Christmas Movies to Watch This Holiday Season

Holidays are a great time to relax and curl up next to your cup of hot chocolate. All it takes is a family reunion, a great movie, and christmas decorations to set the tone in living room. While Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” definitely ignites the Christmas spirit — a good movie is just as vital.
So those looking one or a couple of great movies to watch this holiday season, the movies below are the perfect ones to choose from. It’s a combination of the evergreen classics and latest comedies, back-to-town and coming-of-age rom-coms down below. Let’s get started.
1. Candy Cane Lane (2023)
Candy Cane Lane stars Eddie Murphy as Chris, a man determined to win his neighborhood’s Christmas decoration contest. But he’s so desperate to do it that Chris strikes a deal with a mischievous elf, Pepper, played by Jillian Bell, who as a result puts together chaos to destroy everyone’s Christmas spirit. The 12 Days leading up to Christmas magically come to life with whimsical creatures. Alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays Chris’s wife Carol, the family must take on a hilarious adventure to save Christmas. Candy Cane Lane’s release date is December 1, 2023. The film will be available to watch on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and multiple other streaming platforms.
2. Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023)
Best. Christmas. Ever! is a heartwarming Netflix feature premiering on November 16. The film follows the reunion of college frenemies Jackie, played by Brandy Norwood, and Charlotte, portrayed by Heather Graham. Every year, Jackie’s seemingly perfect life makes Charlotte envious, but this Christmas, they unexpectedly reunite. The movie delves into Charlotte’s quest to unveil the imperfections in Jackie’s life. Norwood, known for her music, will sing some renditions like “Let It Snow” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” The film also stars Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.
3. Dashing Through the Snow (2023)
Dashing Through the Snow will premiering on Disney+ on November 17, 2023. It is a magical family holiday feature starring Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges as Eddie Garrick, a man who has avoided Christmas due to past trauma. The plot unfolds on Christmas Eve when Eddie, along with his daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) and estranged wife Allison (Teyonah Parris), crosses paths with an eccentric man, Nick, played by Lil Rel Howery.
4. Mystic Christmas (2023)
Mystic Christmas, a part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas series, premieres on October 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern. This heartwarming film stars Jessy Schram as Juniper, a marine veterinarian who travels to Mystic, Connecticut, to rehabilitate a seal named Peppermint. In the quaint town, she rekindles a connection with an old friend, Sawyer, portrayed by Chandler Massey, who runs a local pizza shop.
5. Home Alone (1990)
Is Christmas really Christmas without a kid (or an adult) watching films from the Home Alone franchise non-stop? Well, it’s best enjoyed when you start with the first two films — how good were Macaulay Culkin’s first two features though? The iconic hotel scene, the schemes that the kid plots, they’re predestined to give anybody fits of laughter. Needless to say, how can the parents just forget their kid at home like that? And that Donald Trump cameo? Well, just watch it again, will you?. The Home Alone films are available to stream on Starz or Prime Video.
6. Catch Me If You Claus (2023)
Premiering on November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, Catch Me If You Claus stars Italia Ricci as Avery Quinn, an ambitious news anchor, and Luke MacFarlane as Chris, claiming to be Santa’s son. Avery’s big break is threatened when she finds Chris, leading to a night of adventure, police chases, and encounters with shady characters. Amidst the chaos, the two bond over shared experiences and inspire each other to chase their dreams — a nice twist on Christmas.
7. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
No Christmas can be complete without classics and that also brings us to How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). The kids of today should experience what we cherished. Directed by Ron Howard, this adaptation brings Dr. Seuss’ Grinch to life, with Jim Carrey‘s piercing portrayal earning acclaim. The film dives into the Grinch’s past, revealing his struggles with bullying and isolation. Despite a cruel trick, the story unfolds with the Grinch’s eventual change of heart.
8. It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023)
It’s a Wonderful Knife is hitting theaters on November 10, 2023. It is a unique blend of horror-comedy set in a Christmas-loving town. The film follows Winnie, played by Jane Widdop, who, after a tragic incident, wishes she never existed and soon finds herself in a nightmarish reality. Directed by Tyler MacIntyre, the movie cleverly combines elements of It’s a Wonderful Life and Scream. With a cast including Joel McHale and Justin Long, this twisty tale adds a dark and comedic touch to the holiday season for a change.
9. How to Fall in Love by the Holidays (2023)
The Roku Channel brings holiday cheer with How to Fall in Love by the Holidays, premiering on November 3. This heartwarming film stars Teri Hatcher as a writer-turned-CEO navigating love and work alongside a charming photographer. Executive-produced by Louisa Cadywould and directed by Michael Kennedy, the story follows the complexities and joys of finding love during the festive season.