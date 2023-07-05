What Happened To Jason Biggs: What He Is Doing Now

American Pie Made Him A Star
Jason Biggs’ Crude Humor Cost Him A Big Opportunity
His personal account was also linked to TMNT’s account, and fans and critics had no issue voicing their complaints to Nickelodeon about the actor. After 44 episodes, the controversy got the better of Biggs, who double downed on his crass and crude jokes on social media. He was fired from the gig. At the time, the Emmy nominee stated that he was leaving the show to pursue other roles, but it was simply a cover for his firing.
“I was let go from a job. It was for real. I’m fine with it now, but I think it really fucked me up.” Biggs told Dax Shepard on The Armchair podcast. “And for a while, initially, I didn’t think I did anything wrong… but the truth of the matter is, I fucking did it… it fucked me up… It was enough to get a lot of people calling Nickelodeon… I know they weren’t thrilled with them. That should’ve been enough. It wasn’t. I tweeted more. I doubled down, and they were like, “We can’t do this anymore. Our phone is literally ringing off the hook.”
The Fallout Of Jason Biggs’ Controversy
Since that time, the heat was on Biggs, and his career took a bit of a tumble afterward. The actor got a couple of minor roles here and there but nothing big until Netflix’s Orange is the New Black. In one of Netflix’s first original series, Biggs played Larry Bloom, who was the fiancee of Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling). He was an important figure in the series until the two separated.
After that, Biggs’ time on the show diminished, and though he would eventually disappear, the actor would make cameos here and there on the series. Biggs was on Orange is the New Black for a total of 30 episodes. Since then, the actor has mainly been in the television landscape and even reunited with his American Pie co-star, Sean William Scott, for a commercial reunion!
Biggs has another project on Netflix, which is a romantic comedy called Best. Christmas. Ever. The film is written by Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride) and Todd Calgi Gallicano (“Sam London Adventure” book series). The upcoming Netflix exclusive also has Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham. A release date has yet to be confirmed.