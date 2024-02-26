Moana 2: Is a Sequel in the Works?

Moana’s classic story is returning to the big screen with a sequel. After the highly successful 2016 Moana film, Disney was bound to be considering another film, so news of the live action was unexpected but welcome. Moana 2 was planned as a Disney + TV show written and directed by David G. Derrick, who is now credited as the director for the film, too. The TV show was so good that releasing it as a movie made more sense. And since it’s coming out soon, fans won’t be complaining.
The Moana films follow a young chief’s daughter on a dangerous journey to save her people. As successful as the first film was, Disney expects to hit gold again with a sequel and a live-action movie currently in the works. Here are all the details you need to know about Moana 2, from the plot to the cast and trailer!
When Is Moana 2’s Release Date?
While very few details have been announced about Moana 2, the release date has already been set for November 27, 2024, so fans don’t have to wait too long to see what this brave girl is up to. Releasing it during the holiday season is smart because Disney has faith in their ability to market this film, considering the success of 2016’s Moana.
The surprise announcement that Moana was getting a sequel was great news to many fans. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed on CNBC that the studio was working on releasing the film as a TV show but decided to do a cinematic rollout instead after being impressed by what they saw. Before this, the only news about another Moana project was the live-action movie, rumored to star Dwayne Johnson as the live-action Maui. While there is no trailer for Moana 2 yet, a teaser video was released with the surprise announcement of the second film. Watch the teaser trailer for Moana 2 here!
What to Expect From Moana 2?
The first movie was a coming-of-age film that pulled at young viewers’ heartstrings. It followed young Moana as she embarked on a journey to return the heart of the goddess Te Fitti. Her mission was to help her people because the fish on her island and the plants were dying, and she accomplished it. In Moana 2, this young warrior is expected to go to the lost ocean seas with Maui and a group of unlikely friends. This journey is even more dangerous than her first, so it will expose viewers to new cultures and regions that weren’t explored in the first movie.
Is There a Cast for Moana 2 Yet?
There is little information about the voice cast who will star in Moana 2, but Johnson and Auli’i are in final talks to return in their starring roles as Maui and Moana, respectively. However, for the live-action, while Johnson is set to reprise his role of Maui, Auli’i will not return as Moana because she is visibly much older than the titular character. Other cast members are yet to be announced to the public, but that will soon change with the nearing release date. Unfortunately for fans who loved the first film’s music, Lin Manuel will not return to write music for Moana 2. Instead, he will be replaced by Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, known for their work in the unofficial Bridgerton musical.
Is a Theatrical Release the Best Decision for Moana 2?
While a cinematic rollout for Moana 2 might seem like a sound decision for Disney at the moment, with the failure of Wish, which wasn’t promoted as well as the giant studio could have done. While the live-action movie Little Mermaid performed better than expected, it didn’t hit the one billion mark the studio wanted. The first Moana film grossed $680 million worldwide, so a sequel is likely Disney’s best chance at another hit on their hands. A movie would be great, but unfortunately, losing out on several episodes to have a less than two-hour movie is sad for Moana fans, who were expecting a more detailed story for Moana’s animated return. However, the live-action could help fill in the gaps left by Moana 2. Fans will be seated and ready in November in whatever direction Disney Studios chooses. Read our Moana review here!
Follow Us