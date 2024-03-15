5 All-Time Fave Disney Princess Movies to Binge This Weekend

Who says Disney Princess movies are just for kids? Not me, that’s for sure. There’s something about the blend of nostalgia, catchy tunes, and the occasional sassy sidekick that keeps us coming back for more. So, grab your popcorn and your snuggiest blanket because we’re about to dive into the top 5 Disney Princess flicks that’ll make your weekend a magical one.
Beauty and the Beast Breaks the Spell
Let’s start with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (1991), shall we? This film’s like that vintage wine your aunt keeps bragging about – it only gets better with age. Sure, the idea of falling for a dude who’s got more fur than your average bear might raise some eyebrows, but hey, love is blind, or in this case, furry. The real magic here is the movie’s message about looking beyond appearances and those show-stopping songs that have us all humming ‘Be Our Guest’ in the shower. Plus, Belle’s not your average damsel in distress; she reads books and stands up to beastly bullies. Talk about a role model!
The Little Mermaid Makes a Splash
Ah, ‘The Little Mermaid’ (1989). Ariel may have been a bit reckless trading her voice for a pair of legs and a shot at true love, but let’s cut her some slack – teenage rebellion at its finest. Plus, she’s got some of the most expressive eyebrows in the sea, which is saying something considering she’s up against an entire ocean of creatures. And can we talk about those bops? ‘Part of Your World’ and ‘Under the Sea’ are still total jams decades later. Ariel’s underwater adventures and her determination to carve her own path make a splash every time.
Mulan Shakes Up Morning Routines
‘Mulan’ (1998) is not just another princess story; it’s a wake-up call to anyone who thinks they can get ready for battle (or you know, work) in under five minutes. Mulan is the kind of badass we all aspire to be – taking on an entire army with nothing but her wits and a sword. And those action scenes? They make our morning jogs look like leisurely strolls in the park. The film also scores points for its authentic Chinese instruments that bring an extra kick to every battle scene. Mulan proves that you don’t need a tiara to be a hero – just a really sharp sword and killer reflexes.
Aladdin Rubs the Lamp Right
Next up is ‘Aladdin’ (1992). Sure, Aladdin’s ‘Prince Ali’ disguise is about as convincing as my dog pretending he didn’t just eat my shoe, but we let it slide because of Robin Williams’ iconic Genie performance. The Genie wants nothing more than to be his own master, which hits right in the feels every time he belts out his wish for freedom. His relationship with Aladdin adds depth to this magic carpet ride of a movie. It’s a tale of friendship, freedom, and why you should always read the fine print when dealing with ancient magical beings.
Frozen Thaws Even the Coldest Hearts
Last but not least, ‘Frozen’ (2013). This movie didn’t just give us an anthem for getting over exes; it gave us ‘Let It Go’, a power ballad for anyone trying to break free from their metaphorical ice palace. Elsa’s icy powers might be cool (pun intended), but it’s the warmth between her and Anna that really melts hearts. The sisterly love here is so strong it could thaw a frozen kingdom – oh wait, it actually does. ‘Frozen’ reminds us that sometimes all you need is a little sibling support…and maybe a reindeer pal for good measure.
In conclusion, these Disney Princess movies are not just child’s play – they’re cinematic treasures suitable for any self-respecting adult who isn’t afraid to belt out a tune or shed a tear when true love conquers all. So go ahead, indulge in these timeless tales; your inner child will thank you for it.
Follow Us