Will Kong Fight Godzilla Again In The Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel?

How many of you were rooting for Kong in last year’s ultimate epic monsterverse movie? Of course, he was facing some serious competition in the king of the monsters, Godzilla himself. Still, I considered the great big ape to be the underdog in that fight and the trailers were setting him up to be exactly that. And for the longest time, I’ve always gravitated more towards the iconic giant gorilla. Don’t get me wrong, I have always liked Godzilla, but I consider myself to be on team Kong. Ever since the new Monsterverse began with the 2014 Godzilla movie, we just knew it was setting up for a inevitable battle between the two biggest and baddest monsters of them all. After seven years of crazy anticipation and another King Kong reboot movie in 2017, it was clear that the stage was set.
Last year, in the beginning of the recovery stage of the pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong was the big movie event that brought movie-goers back to the theaters. Boy, that was a good feeling to return to the IMAX screen and see such a blockbuster like Godzilla vs. Kong for my first time back in over a year was an explosive experience. Honestly, what better way to bring people back to the movie theaters than to have two kaiju monsters duke it out? It didn’t have to make sense, because it was just so cool. And as for a guy who was on team Kong, it was pretty disappointing when the winner emerged from their battle.
Yes, Godzilla won, but just seeing Kong get back on his feet and reset his dislocated shoulder was just so freaking cool. And their brief team-up at the end to kill Mechagodzilla was even cooler to watch, with our favorite big ape delivering the killer blows. The enmity ended with Godzilla and Kong exchanging somewhat respectful stares and the former being on his way. And as for Kong, he found a new home in the deep bowels of the Earth itself, better known as Hollow Earth.
The introduction of Hollow Earth revealed that the enmity between the two kaiju races is actually an ancient feud. Although the battle between Godzilla and Kong ended in the movie, the whole sequence in Hollow Earth implied that the bad blood would never completely boil over. This new territory and history revealed in Hollow Earth set the stage for a sequel. I mean, if Warner Bros. is going to create a new Monsterverse, they can’t just give us Godzilla vs. Kong and be done with it. They need to figure out a way to give us more sequels. And yes, they have plenty of monsters to pit against each other.
As for the two main kaiju monsters, it looks like they may have their rematch in the near-future. Reports have confirmed that the sequel will be filming in Australia later this year. No extensive details on the sequel were given, but the good news is that the reports confirmed that the shooting of the sequel will create hundreds of jobs for the crew. Don’t get me wrong, that’s totally a good thing, but from a fan’s standpoint, I’d really like to know more about this sequel.
Can it really just be Godzilla vs. Kong 2 and they just have a rematch? It would get fans excited and maybe Kong would actually emerge as the victor this time. Even if a rematch is unnecessary, I don’t think many people would care. Needless to say, it would just be so awesome to see the giant ape and the giant lizard going at it again. I’ll take another rematch between these two powerhouses, but why not up the ante? If a Godzilla vs. Kong sequel is going to go bigger than the first one, it has to bring in more monsters.
Speaking of which, what happened to all those other monsters who bent the knee to Godzilla in the final scene of King of the Monsters? It was clear that Godzilla established himself as the undisputed king of the monsters, but when his fight with Kong came along, none of those monsters were around. If Godzilla is still the king of the monsters, then those monsters should have his back if he fights Kong again. Then again, where were they the first time? These are things the sequel can answer, but just which monsters are we going to see?
Godzilla is king of the monsters, but in the many eyes of the public, Kong was the underbetting underdog in that fight, while Godzilla was the top dog to beat. Okay, so the Godzilla fans were right in the end, but Kong still put up a phenomenal fight. I want to see that again, only this time, Kong can be backed up with more human allies. For instance, I think a good character that could help out Kong against the kaiju monsters is Jet Jaguar. Go back and watch the Singular Point anime on Netflix and you’ll be reminded why Jet Jaguar needs to make his live-action debut.
As for other monsters, I think other ones like Rodan can finally meet Kong and I predict the latter will rip off his wings. Either way, it would be pretty cool to see several kaiju either joining Godzilla or Kong. That is the best way to make this sequel bigger and badder than the first one, which is a very tough mountain to climb. Nevertheless, I do believe they have a cool idea in mind that will set up an actual war between the kaiju monsters. And who will lead each side? I think you all know the answer to that.