Gipsy Danger vs. Godzilla: Who Wins?

In a head-to-head match, a lot of people feel that Gipsy Danger from Pacific Rim wouldn’t stand a chance against the current version of Godzilla. If Gipsy was pitted against Godzilla from decades ago many people would likely think that it might be a more even fight. But this time around it does feel as though Gipsy is a bit undersized when compared to Godzilla. The Jaeger isn’t meant to be underestimated, however, since it was designed to take on Kaiju, which Godzilla qualifies as, and there’s a good chance that Gipsy could be outfitted to take on something the size of Godzilla by countering his natural weapons and employing a set of tactics that the big lizard couldn’t counter. That sounds easier said than done since Godzilla has taken down so many enemies over the years, and has contended with many creatures that have employed various attacks against him. But Gipsy might have an edge over the atomic lizard since the advantage of having two pilots, as well as a control center, could counter Godzilla in a few different ways.
To be fair though, the pilots could be a serious liability if Godzilla were to go for a headshot, which is likely. But balancing this fight means stating that as powerful as Godzilla is, Gipsy has been designed to take down some of the most powerful Kaiju that have their own special abilities. It comes down to who’s doing the writing and what makes the most sense, especially considering that the size difference could be less of an issue than people really think. The mobility of both Gipsy and Godzilla are close to being equal, though it does feel that Gipsy has the advantage. Many would likely bring up the fact that even with limited mobility, Godzilla can whip his tail around with a great deal of expertise.
Godzilla’s main weapon, his atomic breath, is bound to be the trump card for a lot of people since it’s tough to argue with, and it’s fair to say that Gipsy isn’t nearly as agile as Kong, as it was seen in their last battle. There are a lot of what-ifs in this situation since there’s a good number of factors that could be added to the mix to give Gipsy a better chance at taking Godzilla down. As it stands though it would be tall order for Gipsy, no pun intended. Godzilla is the size of a small mountain and Gipsy, despite being as tall as a building, is still capable of dishing out a few surprises that the big fire-breathing lizard might not be expecting. An atomic ax made from the tail spike of one of Godzilla’s kind might not be available, but it’s fair to state that Gipsy’s swords might be enough to pierce Godzilla’s hide. There would no doubt be arguments aplenty about this since plenty of Godzilla fans are adamant that his scaly hide is far too tough for anything to penetrate. He’s been hit with missiles, been sliced and diced by several other enemies, and he’s still standing. But thinking that Gipsy could find a weak spot isn’t too tough.
This is where the advantage of the pilots and the control station would come in since three minds working against one. Despite Godzilla’s huge size advantage and the atomic breath, the pilots and the controller would be able to pinpoint various weak spots in the big lizard’s defenses and target them as much as possible. It’s true that Godzilla wouldn’t just it still for this and allow Gipsy to poke and prod during the battle, but it’s also true that pitting intelligence and technology against brute strength and pure instinct has produced several great battles over the years, and this could be another one. Not having any faith in Gipsy would be a mistake since the jaeger could likely find a way to turn Godzilla’s size against him in a few ways and could even be upgraded to withstand the heavy attacks that the big lizard would no doubt employ. Taking on the breath weapon would be a challenge without any doubt, but since the mechanical version of Godzilla was created with the capability of matching the atomic breath weapon, it’s fair to say that Gipsy might benefit from the same research.
To be entirely honest, Godzilla would likely win the majority of the fights between these two since he’s insanely powerful, his breath weapon has a greater recharge rate apparently, and his natural weapons are just about as good as anything that Gipsy has. But the fact remains that Gipsy has far more tricks and is designed to take down Kaiju one way or another, so counting out the jaeger isn’t a wise move since it’s entirely possible that this battle could be won by the smaller opponent.