Every Ariana Greenblatt’s Movie Ranked From Worst to Best on Rotten Tomatoes

Having made her professional debut in 2015, Ariana Greenblatt has starred in 11 feature-length movies as of 2024. Born on August 27, 2007, Greenblatt turned 17 in 2024. The actress comes from a family whose business has been in the performing arts for decades. Besides her father, Shon Greenblatt, being an actor, Greenblatt’s paternal grandparents worked on Broadway as producers.
Ariana Greenblatt is one of Hollywood’s fast-rising actresses, having begun her career as a child actor. Greenblatt has starred in several big-budget movies in less than a decade, co-starring with several A-list stars. Of her 11 movies thus far, 6 have an over 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer score. Here’s every Ariana Greenblatt movie ranked from worst to best on Rotten Tomatoes.
11. Borderlands
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 10%
Ariana Greenblatt’s least-ranked movie on Rotten Tomatoes is her latest 2024 film, Borderlands. Directed by Eli Roth, Borderlands was one of Hollywood’s video game-adapted projects in 2024. The movie was a critical and commercial flop. Critics faulted the star-studded casting, successfully casting top actors in the wrong roles. It was also criticized for being a poorly produced adaptation of the video game series.
Ariana Greenblatt portrayed Tiny Tina, a fan-favorite character in the video game. Tiny Tina is known for her quirky and chaotic personality. She’s an explosives expert with a penchant for wild behavior and dark humor. Greenblatt was joined by Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramírez, and Jack Black. Borderlands, considered a Box Office flop, grossed only $32.9 million against a production budget estimate of $110–120 million.
10. Awake
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24%
In Mark Raso’s 2021 apocalyptic science fiction thriller Awake, Ariana Greenblatt played Matilda Adams. The movie’s plot centers around an apocalyptic world where people are unable to sleep, leading to mass hysteria and chaos as sleep deprivation takes over.
However, Greenblatt’s Matilda Adams character seems immune to the effects and can still sleep. This makes her central to the efforts to find a cure. As a central character, the story revolves around her mother’s (Gina Rodriguez) attempt to protect her as the world descends into madness. While its plot kept most of its characters awake, critics considered it a recipe for sleep.
9. A Bad Moms Christmas
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 32%
The 2017 A Bad Moms Christmas was a career milestone for Ariana Greenblatt. The movie was her debut, with the then-10-year-old Greenblatt playing Lori Harkness, the daughter of Jay Hernandez’s character, Jesse Harkness. Jesse is dating Amy Redmond Mitchell (Mila Kunis), who intends to have a simple Christmas with her kids, Jesse and Lori. Ariana Greenblatt appears in scenes involving Amy’s family during the holiday season. Created as a sequel to the 2016 Bad Moms, critics were less enthused about the sequel. However, A Bad Moms Christmas was a Box Office success, grossing $130.6 million against a $28 million budget.
8. 65
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 36%
The 2023 science fiction movie 65 is one of those films where the critics and audiences have polarized critical views. Although it holds a 36% rating on the Tomatometer, it has an Audience Score that’s almost twice its rating of 64%. In 65’s four-person cast, Ariana Greenblatt played Koa alongside Adam Driver’s Mills character.
Greenblatt’s Koa is a young girl unable to speak the same language as Mills. She’s the only survivor after Mills’ spacecraft is hit by a meteorite and crash lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Set when dinosaurs walked the Earth, Koa and Mills must work together to survive until rescue comes.
7. The Boss Baby: Family Business
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 46%
Ariana Greenblatt joined The Boss Baby franchise in the 2021 The Boss Baby: Family Business as a replacement for actress Nina Zoe Bakshi. Greenblatt voiced Tabitha Templeton, Tim Templeton (James Marsden), and Carol Templeton’s (Eva Longoria) daughter. Tabitha is a bright and ambitious 7-year-old who strives to excel academically. Although initially in the dark, Tabitha Templeton helps her father, Uncle Ted (Alec Baldwin), and younger sister Tina (Amy Sedaris) to stop Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum). While the Tomatometer reads 46%, the audience enjoyed The Boss Baby: Family Business, giving it an Audience Score of 89%.
6. Scoob!
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 48%
Ariana Greenblatt joined the 2020 animated Scoob! voice cast in a minor role. Greenblatt’s voiced the young Velma Dinkley. The older Velma Dinkley is the iconic character audiences have come to love and admire for her intelligence, problem-solving skills, and love for mysteries. Greenblatt’s younger Velma has an insight into the character’s curiosity and intellect in her younger years. Critical ratings for the Scoob! movie was generally mixed or average.
5. The One and Only Ivan
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%
In the 2020 biographical fantasy drama The One and Only Ivan, Ariana Greenblatt is one of the human cast. Greenblatt plays Julia, a kind and compassionate young girl who forms a bond with the animals in Mack’s (Bryan Cranston) Big Top Mall circus. She’s the janitor’s (Ramón Rodríguez) daughter who inspires Ivan, a silverback gorilla, to rediscover his artistic side. Greenblatt’s character is a key figure in the movie’s plot, helping Ivan realize his potential and desire for freedom.
4. Avengers: Infinity War
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%
Despite the success and popularity of the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War, it isn’t Ariana Greenblatt’s top-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes. Greenblatt joined Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2018 in a minor role as the young Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). In flashback scenes, Greenblatt portrayed the younger Gamers during a pivotal moment when Thanks invaded her home planet. Thanos then meets and takes the young Gamora under his wings as her adoptive father. Greenblatt’s portrayal provided a key emotional context for the complex relationship between Gamora and Thanos.
3. Barbie
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
In Greta Gerwig’s 2023 Barbie movie, Ariana Greenblatt played one of the characters in the real world. She was cast as Sasha, a key supporting character. Sasha is Gloria’s (America Ferrera) teenage daughter who initially rejects the idea of Barbie dolls. As the movie’s story progresses, Sasha and her mother become central figures in helping Margot Robbie’s Barbie character understand the complexities of the real world and challenge societal expectations. Barbie was a critical and commercial success, grossing $1.446 billion to become the highest-grossing film of 2023. It automatically also became Ariana Greenblatt’s highest-grossing film.
2. Love and Monsters
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
Ariana Greenblatt was cast as Minnow in Michael Matthews’ 2020 monster adventure movie Love and Monsters. The character is portrayed as a resourceful and tough young girl, adopted by Michael Rooker’s Clyde character. She’s part of a survivalist duo that the movie’s protagonist, Joel (Dylan O’Brien), encounters on his journey through a post-apocalyptic world overrun by mutated monsters. Love and Monsters holds an impressive 94% approval rating on the Tomatometer and 89% on its Audience Score.
1. In the Heights 2021 94% 94%
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
The 2021 In the Heights is Ariana Greenblatt’s top-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes. Although it also holds a Tomatometer score of 94%, it sits in the top position because it has a similar rating on its Audience Score. Ariana Greenblatt had a small role as the younger version of Nina Rosario (played by Leslie Grace). Greenblatt appears in flashback scenes that show Nina Rosario’s childhood in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Besides these Ariana Greenblatt movie ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, check out these Eddie Murphy movie ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.
Follow Us